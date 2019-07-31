Tradewinds Capital Management Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Cut by $609,804 as Valuation Rose; Pggm Investments Continues to Hold Stake in Sunstone Hotel Invs New Com (SHO)

Tradewinds Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc sold 5,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 305,309 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.01 million, down from 310,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $140.35. About 16.85 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Tries a New Role: Moral Leader; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Al; 26/03/2018 – AbacusNext Brings Private Cloud to Canada with Data Center Expansion and Microsoft Certification; 18/04/2018 – ABM Assists Pacific Battleship Center to Upgrade Lighting System on Historic USS Iowa; 28/05/2018 – DayMark® Safety Systems Revolutionizes the Food Services Industry With a Digital Distribution Platform for Food Labeling – Powered by Microsoft and Sonata; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 25/04/2018 – Daimler joins China’s Responsible Cobalt Initiative; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Microsoft Corporation – MSFT; 20/04/2018 – Kenya’s Microsoft-backed Mawingu aims to triple broadband users

Pggm Investments increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Invs Inc New Com (SHO) by 4.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pggm Investments bought 495,602 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12.47 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $179.61M, up from 11.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pggm Investments who had been investing in Sunstone Hotel Invs Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $13.46. About 1.49M shares traded. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) has declined 11.61% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SHO News: 22/03/2018 – SUNSTONE CAPITAL DIVESTS PART OF ASETEK HOLDING; 07/05/2018 – SUNSTONE HOTEL INVESTORS INC SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS PER DILUTED SHARE $1.07 TO $1.16; 17/04/2018 – STARWOOD, BROOKFIELD, SUNSTONE ARE ALSO SAID TO CONSIDER BIDS; 07/05/2018 – Sunstone Hotel Investors 1Q EPS 15c; 19/03/2018 SUNSTONE DEVELOPMENT 603612.SS SAYS ITS 2017 NET PROFIT UP 516 PCT Y/Y AT 547.8 MLN YUAN; 14/05/2018 – Cbre Clarion Securities, LLC Exits Position in Sunstone; 07/05/2018 – SUNSTONE 1Q AFFO/SHR 20C, EST. 19C; 07/05/2018 – SUNSTONE HOTEL INVESTORS INC SHO.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.13 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Sunstone Hotel Investors 1Q Adjusted FFO 20c/Share; 07/05/2018 – Sunstone Hotel Investors Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO $1.07-$1.16/Share

Pggm Investments, which manages about $19.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corning Inc Com (NYSE:GLW) by 267,466 shares to 267,457 shares, valued at $8.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Motorola Solutions Inc Com New (NYSE:MSI) by 60,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 278,752 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Inc Com (NYSE:BLK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 22 investors sold SHO shares while 66 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 222.13 million shares or 2.80% less from 228.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Management reported 0.02% in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO). Kistler holds 0% or 365 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) for 17,948 shares. 220 are owned by Shelton Capital. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Aus holds 17,000 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) for 266,403 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldg Incorporated accumulated 0% or 149,270 shares. Teachers Insurance Annuity Association Of America has invested 0.27% in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO). Stifel Corp accumulated 52,274 shares. Cipher Capital LP accumulated 229,958 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Massachusetts-based Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Liability has invested 0.18% in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, a Minnesota-based fund reported 275,388 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca owns 132,708 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Com invested 0% in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jasper Ridge Limited Partnership holds 0.26% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 51,356 shares. Syntal Capital Ptnrs Llc holds 8,140 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 27.51M shares. Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx holds 2.46% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 61,395 shares. Sun Life Financial Incorporated invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Financial Bank Of Omaha invested in 3.53% or 437,638 shares. 37.86 million were accumulated by Primecap Mgmt Co Ca. Jacobs Ca invested in 137,514 shares or 2.76% of the stock. Michigan-based Chemical Comml Bank has invested 1.51% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Parsec Financial Mgmt has invested 3.14% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Jackson Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability holds 2.68% or 92,789 shares in its portfolio. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Liability Corp reported 460,902 shares. 41.42 million are held by Alliancebernstein L P. Heritage has 391,276 shares for 2.75% of their portfolio. Pggm Invests has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

