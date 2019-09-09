Tradewinds Capital Management Holding in Banner (BANR) Trimmed by $444,798 as Stock Price Rose; Eagle Capital Management Has Trimmed General Motors Co (GM) Position as Market Valuation Rose

Tradewinds Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Banner Corp (BANR) by 41.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc sold 8,237 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.85% . The institutional investor held 11,845 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $642,000, down from 20,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Banner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $53.77. About 126,415 shares traded. Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) has declined 5.68% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical BANR News: 07/05/2018 – Banner Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Prime Video Announces “All or Nothing” Banner for Upcoming Global Sports Docuseries; 23/04/2018 – Banner Corp 1Q EPS 89c; 28/03/2018 – PA House of Reps: Kortz: Four municipalities in the 38th Legislative District recognized as 2018 Banner Communities; 23/03/2018 – Alleghey Cy: 03-23-18 – Fitzgerald, Allegheny League of Municipalities Announce Banner Communities; 09/05/2018 – World-renowned heart surgeon joins Banner Health; 28/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THE U.S. DISTRICT COURT ALSO ENTERED THE CONSENT DECREE BETWEEN THE U.S. & MYNICNAXS’ OWNER CHEVONNE TORRES AND OFFICER MICHAEL BANNER; 27/03/2018 – Starboard Cruise Services Drives Banner Year Of Growth With New Retail Reality Proposition; 28/03/2018 – Banner Corp Raises Quarter Dividend to 35c; 16/03/2018 – Post `Troubles,’ Anti-British Banner Still Flies in St. Patrick’s Parade

Eagle Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in General Motors Co (GM) by 0.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Capital Management Llc sold 140,679 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The hedge fund held 20.40M shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $756.78 million, down from 20.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Motors Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $38.78. About 5.01M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 07/03/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS TO BOOST PRODUCTION OF CHEVROLET BOLT EV; 04/05/2018 – Ex-Volkswagen CEO Winterkorn charged in U.S. over diesel scandal; 31/05/2018 – General Motors: SoftBank Investment Will Be Made in Two Tranches; 08/04/2018 – As GM union faces big job losses, South Koreans turn cold shoulder; 28/03/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CEO SAYS ITS UPCOMING PORTFOLIO WILL PLAY A VERY IMPORTANT ROLE FOR CADILLAC – NY AUTO SUMMIT; 31/05/2018 – GM PRESIDENT DAN AMMANN COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 26/04/2018 – GM FINANCIAL MARCH 31 TOTAL DELINQUENCIES 5.4% VS 4.8% Y/Y; 20/04/2018 – GM KOREA UNION SEEKS TO CONTINUE NEGOTIATING: UNION SPOKESMAN; 04/04/2018 – General Motors: Support Positive Trade Relationship Between U.S., China; 26/04/2018 – STEVENS SAYS KOREA DEAL COULD HELP GM 2019 PROFIT BY $500M

More notable recent Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Banner Corporation’s (NASDAQ:BANR) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Research Report Identifies Solid Biosciences, Zion Oil & Gas, Banner, Senestech, Kingsway Financial Services, and Marathon Patent Group with Renewed Outlook â€” Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement – GlobeNewswire” published on April 18, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Banner Corporation to Attend Piper Jaffray Western Bank Symposium – GlobeNewswire” on November 07, 2018. More interesting news about Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Banner Corporation to Acquire California-Focused AltaPacific Bancorp – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Banner Corporation (BANR) Stock is a Solid Bet – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $6,380 activity.

Analysts await Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.06 EPS, down 10.92% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.19 per share. BANR’s profit will be $36.49M for 12.68 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Banner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.02% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold BANR shares while 59 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 28.36 million shares or 0.02% less from 28.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Investors Pa has 101,081 shares. Aristotle Boston Lc reported 202,356 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Llc holds 46,790 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 170,300 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. The Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.03% in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Adams Diversified Equity Fund stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). The Hawaii-based C M Bidwell Associates Ltd has invested 0.07% in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Merriman Wealth Limited Liability reported 49,350 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Martingale Asset Lp has invested 0.05% in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.01% or 12,204 shares. Kennedy Capital Mgmt has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Wesbanco Retail Bank reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Bailard reported 9,330 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Da Davidson And holds 9,695 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.01% invested in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) for 49,086 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Fincl holds 0.01% or 149,450 shares. Bartlett & Co Limited Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Ironwood Ltd Com holds 0% or 98 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas invested 0% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Argyle Management holds 1.07% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 74,700 shares. Premier Asset Limited Liability Corp accumulated 54,262 shares. Foster & Motley owns 17,571 shares. The Georgia-based Shapiro Cap Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). First Fincl In stated it has 1,000 shares. National Pension accumulated 1.45 million shares. 118,267 were accumulated by Hightower Advsrs Ltd. Moreover, Cwm Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Ruffer Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 6.19% or 6.50M shares. Fdx reported 0.01% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv invested in 0.04% or 297,294 shares.

More notable recent General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “David Einhorn’s General Motors Story Shows the Benefits of Buying With a Margin of Safety – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “GM reduces workforce in Thailand – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Automakers split on hybrid strategy – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “No big fireworks from Trump-Barra meeting – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “GM fills chief marketing position – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Eagle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.89 billion and $26.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 3.60M shares to 27.54 million shares, valued at $1.33 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 31.62 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 56.84M shares, and has risen its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER).