Tradewinds Capital Management Has Trimmed Starbucks (SBUX) Position; Capital International Investors Boosted Its Analog Devices (ADI) Holding

Capital International Investors increased Analog Devices Inc (ADI) stake by 4.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital International Investors acquired 307,183 shares as Analog Devices Inc (ADI)’s stock rose 2.41%. The Capital International Investors holds 7.03 million shares with $739.89M value, up from 6.72 million last quarter. Analog Devices Inc now has $39.55B valuation. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $107.05. About 1.77M shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 04/04/2018 – Analog Devices Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 11; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 1.3% Position in Analog Devices; 08/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES OUTLOOK POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q ADJ REV $1.51B, EST. $1.47B; 12/03/2018 – MEMS for Mobile Devices: Global Market Report 2017-2021 – Key Players Analog Devices, Robert Bosch and STMicroelectronics Are Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – Analog Devices Opens New Bengaluru Facility; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X Immersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Selector Mid Cap Adds Analog Devices, Exits KBR; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Sees 3Q Rev $1.47B-$1.55B

Tradewinds Capital Management Llc decreased Starbucks Corp (SBUX) stake by 11.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc sold 5,833 shares as Starbucks Corp (SBUX)’s stock rose 22.15%. The Tradewinds Capital Management Llc holds 45,445 shares with $3.38 million value, down from 51,278 last quarter. Starbucks Corp now has $115.02B valuation. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $96.09. About 6.54M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 27/03/2018 – Rep. Davis: Employees at CVS, Best Buy, & Starbucks All Seeing Benefits of Tax Reform; 18/04/2018 – Kevin Johnson’s response to the arrest of two black men at a Philadelphia Starbucks is an “instructive playbook” for other CEOs dealing with crisis; 07/05/2018 – Nestle To Pay $7.15 Billion To Starbucks In Global Marketing Deal — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 18/05/2018 – Starbucks plans ambitious growth in China amid US trade tensions; 24/05/2018 – Hoboken Patch: Body Found In Starbucks Bathroom In North Jersey: Cops; 16/04/2018 – ABC11 EyewitnessNews: #BREAKING: Philadelphia Starbucks manager at center of controversial arrest no longer employed at storeht; 29/05/2018 – Pret A Manger sold for $2 bln to Germany’s deal-hungry Reimann family; 27/04/2018 – Johnson was praised for his swift response, which included flying to meet the two men at a Starbucks in Philadelphia; 29/05/2018 – Hartford Courant: In Hartford Area, Starbucks Racial Bias Training Draws Mixed Reaction

Capital International Investors decreased Wells Fargo And Co (NYSE:WFC) stake by 27.55 million shares to 63.22M valued at $3.05 billion in 2019Q1. It also reduced Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) stake by 585,742 shares and now owns 2.25M shares. Kratos Defense And Security Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dearborn Prtn holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 81,413 shares. Jaffetilchin Partners Ltd Company, a Florida-based fund reported 2,330 shares. Fort Washington Inv Oh owns 39,885 shares. Texas Cap Retail Bank Tx reported 3,290 shares. Virginia-based Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.08% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Schmidt P J Inv Mngmt accumulated 31,017 shares. Psagot Investment House Ltd holds 1,210 shares. Ameriprise invested 0.05% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Commonwealth Bank Of invested in 0% or 1,074 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru holds 106,535 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Markel Corp has 754,811 shares for 1.33% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Limited stated it has 302,950 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Nelson Roberts Invest Limited Liability Co, California-based fund reported 410 shares. Tennessee-based Laffer has invested 0% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Paloma Partners, a Connecticut-based fund reported 89,784 shares.

Among 17 analysts covering Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Starbucks has $11000 highest and $65 lowest target. $90.18’s average target is -6.15% below currents $96.09 stock price. Starbucks had 27 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, March 15. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, July 18 report. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Friday, April 26. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Stephens. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform” on Friday, July 26. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Friday, July 26. As per Friday, July 26, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. Wedbush maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) rating on Friday, April 26. Wedbush has “Neutral” rating and $7500 target. The company was maintained on Friday, July 26 by Stephens. On Friday, July 26 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 34.32 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

