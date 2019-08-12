Tradewinds Capital Management Has Lowered Microsoft (MSFT) Position; Essa Bancorp (ESSA) Sentiment Is 1.57

Tradewinds Capital Management Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 1.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc sold 5,212 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Tradewinds Capital Management Llc holds 305,309 shares with $36.01 million value, down from 310,521 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 10/04/2018 – Chrome River Launches New Service for Global Expense Management Best Practices; 27/03/2018 – MICROSOFT BLOG: DATA ACCESS ISSUE IN AZURE, OMS PORTAL RESOLVED; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Rev $26.8B; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT VISUAL STUDIO TEAM SERVICES ISSUES STATEMENT; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft needs to nail the price, offer a full range of apps, include accessories and more; 17/05/2018 – Abry Partners Merges NexusTek with Breakthrough Technology Group; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY REVENUE WAS $26.8 BLN AND INCREASED 16%; 17/04/2018 – MSFT: #BREAKING: #SCOTUS dismisses the @Microsoft case as moot in light of the passage of the #CLOUD Act. – ! $MSFT; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q COMMERCIAL CLOUD MARGINS WIDEN TO 57%; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is preparing to take on Apple’s iPad with a line of $400 tablets that could hit shelves as early as this year

Essa Bancorp Inc (ESSA) investors sentiment decreased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.16, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 22 active investment managers increased or started new holdings, while 14 cut down and sold their stock positions in Essa Bancorp Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 4.74 million shares, down from 5.12 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Essa Bancorp Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 12 Increased: 17 New Position: 5.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $147.53’s average target is 7.13% above currents $137.71 stock price. Microsoft had 29 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Friday, July 19. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Friday, July 12. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, July 19 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Thursday, April 25. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Buy” rating by Nomura on Thursday, April 25. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, July 19. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/12/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, GOOGL, DXC, RDCM – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft: 3 Reasons To Get The Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft Continues To Amaze – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc has invested 3.17% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Glenmede Commerce Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3.14 million shares. Voya Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 12.59M shares or 3.34% of all its holdings. D L Carlson Invest Group Inc Inc reported 97,338 shares or 3.36% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Com stated it has 1.63% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tt holds 122,170 shares or 1.52% of its portfolio. Patten Inc holds 2.62% or 51,669 shares. 13.70 million are held by Credit Suisse Ag. Shapiro Cap Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Oakworth Cap has invested 1.03% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 433,601 are owned by Credit Agricole S A. St Johns Inv Mgmt Communication Llc invested in 0.67% or 7,384 shares. Godshalk Welsh reported 39,610 shares. Invest Advsr has 5.51% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 39,635 shares. Bar Harbor Tru Ser has invested 9.11% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Oppenheimer & Close Llc holds 2.21% of its portfolio in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. for 119,600 shares. Maltese Capital Management Llc owns 843,068 shares or 0.99% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Salzhauer Michael has 0.45% invested in the company for 59,243 shares. The Connecticut-based Gendell Jeffrey L has invested 0.34% in the stock. Banc Funds Co Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 74,777 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $19,567 activity.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company has market cap of $168.17 million. The Company’s deposit products include savings accounts, NOW accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts for businesses. It has a 13.3 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises first mortgage loans for the purchase, construction, or refinancing of one-to-four family residential real property; commercial real estate loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; and commercial and consumer loans, including indirect auto loans, as well as loans secured by deposits and personal unsecured loans.