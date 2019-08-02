Tradewinds Capital Management Has Lowered Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $609,804; Stock Value Rose; Redmile Group Stake in Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) Boosted by $146.81 Million as Valuation Declined

Tradewinds Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc sold 5,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 305,309 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.01M, down from 310,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $136.36. About 20.35 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – Google and Facebook adopt water gun emoji, leaving Microsoft holding the pistol. Via @verge:; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE PRODUCTS ARE ‘EXTREMELY STICKY’; 27/03/2018 – Unifi Software Available Through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 23/05/2018 – Energistics Announces that Microsoft Joins Upstream Data Exchange Standards Consortium; 04/04/2018 – Technology CEOs including Apple’s Tim Cook and Microsoft’s Satya Nadella sent out messages of support; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS ‘l’VE BEEN SURPRISED THAT THE RATE OF DECLINE HAS NOT MODERATED’ IN NEWSPAPERS; 26/04/2018 – Gamida Cell Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointments of Josh Hamermesh as Chief Business Officer and Paul Nee as Vice President of Marketing; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q REV. $26.82B, EST. $25.78B; 20/05/2018 – RHIPE LTD RHP.AX – RHIPE APPOINTED TO MICROSOFT NEW ZEALAND’S PUBLIC CLOUD PROGRAM; 12/04/2018 – OleumTech® Introduces New General Purpose Wireless Sensor Network Platform for Non-Hazardous Locations

Redmile Group Llc increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD) by 135.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc bought 11.29 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.53% . The hedge fund held 19.62M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $266.78M, up from 8.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Amicus Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.71% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $11.61. About 1.52M shares traded. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) has declined 13.23% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FOLD News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Amicus Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FOLD); 22/03/2018 – Amicus Therapeutics Announces Approval of Galafold® (Migalastat) for Fabry Disease in Japan; 20/03/2018 – BlackRock Health Adds Amicus, Exits Daiichi Sankyo; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 Ameri; 08/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Biotech updates: Amicus, Aveo Oncology, Akcea Therapeutics and Ionis Pharma; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – AMICUS REAFFIRMS FY REV. VIEW $75M-$85M AT TOP END, EST. $86.2M; 08/05/2018 – Amicus Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 15/03/2018 – New Jersey AG: Attorney General Grewal Joins Amicus Briefs to Protect New Jersey Residents Against Sexual Orientation

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Valley Advisers has 78,723 shares. Massachusetts-based Hite Hedge Asset Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.06% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cornerstone stated it has 4.37% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Virtu Ltd Llc reported 0.38% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Brighton Jones Lc has 537,544 shares. 17,710 are held by Perkins Capital Inc. Comml Bank invested in 1.51% or 113,679 shares. Cooperman Leon G has 245,705 shares. Neumann Cap Limited Liability invested in 14,296 shares or 1.08% of the stock. Blb&B Lc holds 167,211 shares or 2.32% of its portfolio. Alta Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.23% or 32,808 shares in its portfolio. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno owns 388,000 shares for 7.56% of their portfolio. Filament Limited invested 1.6% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Massachusetts-based Moors & Cabot Incorporated has invested 2.51% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Convergence Invest Prtn Ltd Llc holds 1.94% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 75,360 shares.

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $3.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (NASDAQ:OXFD) by 226,040 shares to 2.00 million shares, valued at $34.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pra Health Sciences Inc by 20,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 174,000 shares, and cut its stake in Si Bone Inc.