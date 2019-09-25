Tradewinds Capital Management Has Lowered Invesco Advantage Municipal (VKI) Stake by $617,000; Market Valuation Were Volatile; Wr Berkley Corp. (WRB) Holder America First Investment Advisors Raised Its Stake by $5.41 Million as Share Price Rose

Tradewinds Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal (VKI) by 92.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc sold 61,700 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 4,677 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51,000, down from 66,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Invesco Advantage Municipal for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $490.82M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.19. About 24,302 shares traded. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEMKT:VKI) has 0.00% since September 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

America First Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wr Berkley Corp. (WRB) by 45.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. America First Investment Advisors Llc bought 83,232 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 267,941 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.67M, up from 184,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. America First Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wr Berkley Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $72.75. About 236,207 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500.

America First Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $259.46M and $329.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) by 8,291 shares to 1,177 shares, valued at $90,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

