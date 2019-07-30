Tradewinds Capital Management Has Decreased Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $609,804; Pathstone Family Office Continues to Hold Holding in Kimberly Clark (KMB)

Pathstone Family Office Llc increased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 3948.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pathstone Family Office Llc bought 3,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,644 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $452,000, up from 90 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pathstone Family Office Llc who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $139.24. About 92,009 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 22.78% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 27/03/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Professional adds Safety Eyewear to its Innovative RightCycle Program; 17/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark to Webcast its Participation in the 2018 Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 22/03/2018 – Kimberly-Clark and Deltares Launch Innovative Tool for Sustainable Water Management; 14/05/2018 – New Study Shows Comfort and Confidence are Key to Living a Fulfilled Life at Any Age; 20/04/2018 – Kimberley-Clark looks to begin arbitration against Venezuela; 30/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Includes $82 Million Net Charge From Tax Bill; 22/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – APPROVED $30 MLN FOR EXPANSION AND IMPROVEMENTS TO ITS NONWOVENS MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN HENDERSONVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA; 14/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 22/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark to Expand Production at its North Carolina Nonwovens Plant

Tradewinds Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc sold 5,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 305,309 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.01M, down from 310,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $140.59. About 1.32 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $10 billion (corrected); 09/05/2018 – Media Alert – lBl Group, Microsoft, EllisDon, The Weather Network, and Slate Announce New Toronto Smart Cities Initiative; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft Will Share Data, Tools to Speed Chinese AI Development; 21/05/2018 – Brightcove Pushes the Envelope with Video Experiences that Increase Customer ROI; 10/04/2018 – PROS Announces Participation in Hannover Messe; 28/03/2018 – Microsoft Interdisciplinary Scientist Jaron Lanier says Silicon Valley developers knew they were making tech addictive, but said things have gone too far; 16/05/2018 – National Post: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 23/04/2018 – FACEBOOK, AMAZON, MICROSOFT, NETFLIX ADVANCE POST-MARKET; 20/03/2018 – Benefitfocus Launches BenefitsPlace™ to Unify the U.S. Employee Benefits Industry; 05/03/2018 – Tom Warren: Exclusive: Microsoft is bringing Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $704,703 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caprock Grp Inc owns 4,200 shares. Cordasco Fincl Networks reported 235 shares. Community Retail Bank Na invested in 6,094 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Limited Com holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 59,456 shares. Miles Cap Inc stated it has 7,372 shares. Argi Invest Service Ltd Liability Corp holds 8,201 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Wright Invsts Serv Inc accumulated 0.36% or 7,290 shares. First Allied Advisory Serv Inc reported 0.09% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). 14,050 were reported by Paradigm Asset Management Lc. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.51% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Diamond Hill Cap Mngmt holds 1.54 million shares. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp reported 2,587 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First National Bank owns 4,729 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Barclays Plc holds 0.06% or 760,244 shares in its portfolio. Korea Invest holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 141,421 shares.

Pathstone Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.81B and $786.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 107,224 shares to 20,776 shares, valued at $2.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 51,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 284,257 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

More notable recent Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB), A Stock That Climbed 27% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “As Predicted, JetBlue Beats On Earnings And Revenue; Chart Says Wait – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Budget Deal, Earnings Strength From Lockheed, CocaCola, United Technologies Lift Spirits – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 23, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Procter & Gamble vs. Coca-Cola – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/08/2019: MTSC,MSFT,SYMC,AVGO,AAPL – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Fridayâ€™s Vital Data: IBM, Microsoft and Barrick Gold – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/22/2019: CUI, GOOGL, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Has Microsoft (MSFT) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft (MSFT) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charter Trust Com reported 97,302 shares or 1.38% of all its holdings. C M Bidwell Assocs Ltd accumulated 0.04% or 348 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 2.48% or 2.62M shares in its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) Corp accumulated 0.24% or 25,000 shares. 99,500 were reported by Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands. Kansas-based First Bank Of Hutchinson has invested 0.96% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Smithfield Trust has invested 0.9% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mirador Prtnrs LP holds 0.88% or 13,822 shares. Sandhill Cap Prns Lc invested in 6,452 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Nexus Investment Mngmt Inc reported 4.71% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mig Capital Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 5,441 shares. Moreover, Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability has 2.7% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 431,327 were accumulated by Victory Capital Mngmt Incorporated. Arga Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 25,175 shares. The Maryland-based Sol Cap Management has invested 1.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.