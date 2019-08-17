Tradewinds Capital Management Has Decreased Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $609,804 as Shares Rose; As Svb Finl Group (SIVB) Stock Declined, Holder Stieven Capital Advisors LP Has Decreased Position

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Svb Finl Group (SIVB) by 4.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp sold 2,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The hedge fund held 66,288 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.74 million, down from 69,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Svb Finl Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.11% or $5.78 during the last trading session, reaching $191.71. About 441,473 shares traded. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has declined 23.09% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SIVB News: 26/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL GROUP – QTRLY SHR $3.63; 27/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL GROUP SIVB.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $350 FROM $308; 26/04/2018 – SVB Financial Group Announces Availability Of Quarterly Financial Results; 03/04/2018 – SVB Financial at Group Lunch Hosted By Wedbush Today; 12/04/2018 – SVB Financial Group Confirms Date And Time Of Quarterly Earnings Call; 08/03/2018 Moody’s Affirms Svb’s Ratings, Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – SVB Financial 1Q Net $195M; 26/04/2018 – SVB Financial 1Q EPS $3.63; 12/03/2018 – SVB Financial Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 27/03/2018 – SVB Financial Group Lunch Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 3

Tradewinds Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc sold 5,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 305,309 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.01M, down from 310,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03 million shares traded or 2.54% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 10/04/2018 – lteris Named Finalist in Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Awards; 26/04/2018 – MSFT PROBING SPS PERFORMANCE DEGRADATION IN NORTH CENTRAL U.S; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft’s New Venue for Support Animals: Developer Conference; 21/05/2018 – TREKSTOR Expands Business to the US: Primebooks Now Available in US Microsoft Stores; 12/03/2018 – WANdisco Approved to Sell Data Platform in Microsoft Bundle; 10/04/2018 – PROS Announces Participation in Hannover Messe; 26/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS HAS MITIGATED ISSUE WITH MSDN, TECHNET SITES; 05/05/2018 – MUNGER SAYS INVESTORS SHOULD BE PAYING MORE ATTENTION TO CHINA; SAYS SOME RESIST BECAUSE IT SEEMS TOO DIFFICULT OR TOO FAR AWAY; 28/03/2018 – New Research from Limelight Networks Shows Traditional Sports Viewership is at Risk as Millennials Switch Their Attention to Esports; 28/03/2018 – Microsoft Interdisciplinary Scientist Jaron Lanier says Silicon Valley developers knew they were making tech addictive, but said things have gone too far

Analysts await SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.97 EPS, down 2.55% or $0.13 from last year’s $5.1 per share. SIVB’s profit will be $256.26M for 9.64 P/E if the $4.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.08 actual EPS reported by SVB Financial Group for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.26% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.