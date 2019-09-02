Tradewinds Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position in Banner (BANR) by $444,798 as Stock Value Rose; As Neogenomics (NEO) Stock Rose, Granahan Investment Management Has Decreased by $3.94 Million Its Stake

Granahan Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Neogenomics (NEO) by 16.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc sold 196,794 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% . The hedge fund held 993,904 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.34 million, down from 1.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Neogenomics for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $24.98. About 545,815 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 76.72% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Loss/Shr 13c-Loss 8c; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Sees 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 20c; 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics to Participate In Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 20/03/2018 – NeoGenomics Names George Cardoza Pres of Pharma Services Division, Sharon Virag CFO; 02/04/2018 – NeoGenomics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Rev $260M-$272M; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Rev $63.4M; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – APPOINTMENT OF GEORGE CARDOZA AS PRESIDENT OF PHARMA SERVICES DIVISION; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS NAMES SHARON VIRAG CFO, CARDOZA HEAD OF PHARMA SVCS; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant

Tradewinds Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Banner Corp (BANR) by 41.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc sold 8,237 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.85% . The institutional investor held 11,845 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $642,000, down from 20,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Banner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $53.91. About 87,149 shares traded. Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) has declined 5.68% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical BANR News: 07/05/2018 – Banner Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – BANNER CORP BANR.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $58; 04/05/2018 – Banner Year for Asset Managers Could Be Catalyst for Change; 04/05/2018 – Banner Corporation to Attend the D.A. Davidson Financial Institutions Conference; 23/04/2018 – Banner Corp 1Q Rev From Core Operations $117.4; 23/03/2018 – Banner Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Prime Video Announces “All or Nothing” Banner for Upcoming Global Sports Docuseries; 12/04/2018 – BANNER HEALTH AGREES TO SETTLE FALSE CLAIMS ACT ALLEGATIONS; 03/05/2018 – J.D. Power Again Ranks Banner Bank Highest in the Northwest for Client Satisfaction; 17/05/2018 – First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

Analysts await NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.04 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.04 per share. NEO’s profit will be $4.06 million for 156.13 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by NeoGenomics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Maple Leaf Green World Inc. Enters into Letter of Intent to Acquire Land, Assets and Business of Woodmere Nursery Ltd. – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Maple Leaf Green World Inc. Has Retained Aaron Boh as Chief Grower to Spearhead Its One Of The Largest Indoor Cultivation Facility For Hemp Seeds and MJ Clones in Canada – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “NEO Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” on February 20, 2019. More interesting news about NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Neo Performance Materials, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “NeoGenomics Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 35 investors sold NEO shares while 60 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 75.90 million shares or 10.75% more from 68.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) or 1.12M shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 53,724 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gam Hldg Ag accumulated 158,604 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Jennison Assoc Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 39,879 shares. Driehaus Ltd Liability Co accumulated 749,450 shares or 0.58% of the stock. Pinebridge Invests LP invested 0.01% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Federated Inc Pa holds 0.04% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 695,464 shares. Globeflex Cap LP holds 0.29% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 65,923 shares. Cortina Asset Mgmt Ltd Company invested 0.39% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Pnc Financial Svcs Group Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 37,441 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 59,088 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.04% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). South State Corp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 19,835 shares. 139,117 were accumulated by Rice Hall James Assoc Ltd Liability Company. Cwm Llc reported 2,356 shares.

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81B and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paylocity Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 51,844 shares to 524,593 shares, valued at $46.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Insulet Corp (NASDAQ:PODD) by 39,298 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,357 shares, and has risen its stake in Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG).

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $6,380 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold BANR shares while 59 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 28.36 million shares or 0.02% less from 28.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street holds 0.01% or 1.43M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, C M Bidwell And Associates has 0.07% invested in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Pathstone Family Office holds 0% in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) or 36 shares. Highstreet Asset holds 17 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys owns 0% invested in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) for 40,592 shares. Pinebridge Invs Lp invested in 0.04% or 33,309 shares. Pitcairn, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,835 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp owns 0% invested in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) for 7,589 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt owns 293,212 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Glenmede Na holds 0% in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) or 206 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 29,417 shares. Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans & Crocker Incorporated has invested 0% in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Llc stated it has 0.09% in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Massachusetts-based Congress Asset Ma has invested 0.02% in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Moreover, Mufg Americas Holdings Corporation has 0% invested in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) for 2,000 shares.

More notable recent Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Directors Own Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why Banner Corporation (BANR) Stock is a Solid Bet – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Banner Corp (BANR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Banner Corporation’s (NASDAQ:BANR) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Daily Dividend Report: BANR, CNOB, FCX, MSM, PMT – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 27, 2019.