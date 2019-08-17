Tradewinds Capital Management Has Decreased Its Banner (BANR) Holding by $444,798; Contrarius Investment Management LTD Position in Coty (COTY) Has Trimmed by $66.01 Million as Stock Price Rose

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Coty Inc (COTY) by 93.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold 6.00M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.65% . The institutional investor held 408,910 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.70M, down from 6.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Coty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.11. About 4.40M shares traded. Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has declined 19.19% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical COTY News: 25/04/2018 – Coty Appoints Esra Erkal-Paler as Chief Global Corporate Affairs Officer & Executive Committee Member; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Coty Inc Rtgs, Rates Recap; Otlk Stable; 09/05/2018 – COTY 3Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 12C; 21/03/2018 – COTY – TO USE PROCEEDS, WITH BORROWINGS UNDER A CREDIT AGREEMENT TO REPAY, REFINANCE INDEBTEDNESS UNDER EXISTING CREDIT FACILITIES, AMONG OTHERS; 09/05/2018 – COTY 3Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN +64.3%, EST. +62.1%; 18/04/2018 – Coty Inc. to Webcast Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results on May 9, 2018; 21/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Coty Inc. Unsecured Notes ‘BB’; 20/03/2018 – COTY CUT TO Ba3 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; 03/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs Fragrances Introduces New Women’s Fragrance “Daisy Love Marc Jacobs” and Global Campaign Featuring lnternationally-Acclaimed Model Kaia Gerber; 08/03/2018 Coty Is Said to Plan $7 Billion Debt Refinancing to Lower Costs

Tradewinds Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Banner Corp (BANR) by 41.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc sold 8,237 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.85% . The institutional investor held 11,845 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $642,000, down from 20,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Banner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $54.61. About 188,945 shares traded or 16.88% up from the average. Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) has declined 5.68% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical BANR News: 22/05/2018 – The U.S. Small Business Administration Again Names Banner Bank Regional Lender of the Year in Washington; Star Performer in; 18/05/2018 – EPRINT GROUP LTD 1884.HK – EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO IMPROVEMENT IN OPERATING RESULTS FROM E-BANNER SEGMENT; 05/03/2018 Banner Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Phoenix Bus Jrnl: EXCLUSIVE: Banner Health to invest $1.7B this year in construction projects; 21/05/2018 – Obamas to Produce Films, Series With Obamas Under Higher Ground Productions Banner; 28/03/2018 – BANNER BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 35C/SHR FROM 25C, EST. 27C; 21/05/2018 – IPG Mediabrands Brings Agencies Society and Ansible Under Reprise Banner; 08/05/2018 – Banner Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for May. 15-17; 16/03/2018 – Post `Troubles,’ Anti-British Banner Still Flies in St. Patrick’s Parade; 28/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THE U.S. DISTRICT COURT ALSO ENTERED THE CONSENT DECREE BETWEEN THE U.S. & MYNICNAXS’ OWNER CHEVONNE TORRES AND OFFICER MICHAEL BANNER

Analysts await Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 11.76% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.19 per share. BANR’s profit will be $36.30M for 13.00 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Banner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.89% negative EPS growth.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 142,155 shares to 4.18M shares, valued at $137.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK) by 113,038 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.96M shares, and has risen its stake in Chicos Fas Inc (NYSE:CHS).

Analysts await Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, up 14.29% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.14 per share. COTY’s profit will be $120.22M for 14.23 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Coty Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.08% EPS growth.

