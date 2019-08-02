Tradewinds Capital Management Has Cut Position in Microsoft (MSFT) by $609,804 as Market Value Rose; Chipotle Mexican Grill Cl (CMG) Market Value Rose While South Texas Money Management LTD Has Decreased by $34.27 Million Its Stake

South Texas Money Management Ltd decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Cl (CMG) by 82.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd sold 48,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 10,289 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.31M, down from 58,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Cl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $5.1 during the last trading session, reaching $790.43. About 503,277 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 16/04/2018 – Starbucks, Chipotle and others are offering up a new employee perk: Paying for their education; 23/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAYS IT HAS NOT RECEIVED ANY CUSTOMER ILLNESS REPORTS; 30/03/2018 – Chipotle: AIP Formula Yielded Payout Based on ’17 Financials, But In Light of Share Price, CEO, CFO and Marketing Chief Didn’t Receive AIP Payouts; 16/04/2018 – Chipotle Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Iridian Asset Buys New 1.9% Position in Chipotle; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican: Opened 35 New Restaurants and Closed 2 Restaurants in 1Q; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle’s New CEO Gets Welcome Gift as Sales Exceed Estimates; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Chipotle fires marketing chief nearly two years after cocaine bust; 26/04/2018 – Chipotle eyes best day on record as new chief feeds turnround hopes; 30/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE, DOORDASH IN NATIONAL DELIVERY PARTNERSHIP

Tradewinds Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc sold 5,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 305,309 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.01 million, down from 310,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $138.06. About 36.93 million shares traded or 52.10% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Sol; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Names Chris Neczypor as Senior Vice President, Head of Investment Risk and Strategy; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Cloud Has Business Booming Again; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q REV. $26.8B, EST. $25.8B; 27/03/2018 – L3 Technologies Selects Microsoft Azure Government in Strategic Cloud Initiative; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT NAMES PANOS PANAY CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER/DEVICES; 10/05/2018 – Microsoft Lobbyist Chavez Heads to Google to Lead Cloud Policy; 17/04/2018 – Mary Jo Foley: Some more Microsoft reorg moves — more teams moving under JoeB, sources say:; 16/04/2018 – Docutech’s Solex eVault Receives Fannie Mae Approval, MERS® eRegistry Certification; 22/03/2018 – MICROSOFT ADDS 315 MW OF NEW SOLAR POWER IN VIRGINIA

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

South Texas Money Management Ltd, which manages about $2.17B and $2.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 37,659 shares to 295,516 shares, valued at $27.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kroger Company (NYSE:KR) by 12,556 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.05 million shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMG shares while 156 reduced holdings.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $98.32 million activity. $4.34M worth of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) shares were sold by Hartung Jack.

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.10 earnings per share, up 43.52% or $0.94 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CMG’s profit will be $85.94 million for 63.74 P/E if the $3.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.99 actual earnings per share reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.31% negative EPS growth.