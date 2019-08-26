Tradewinds Capital Management Has Cut Microsoft (MSFT) Position By $609,804; Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Municipal Fund Has 1.46 Sentiment

Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Municipal Fund (NUO) investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.10, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 19 investment professionals started new and increased stock positions, while 13 sold and trimmed stakes in Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Municipal Fund. The investment professionals in our database now own: 4.70 million shares, up from 4.28 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Municipal Fund in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 7 Increased: 12 New Position: 7.

Tradewinds Capital Management Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 1.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc sold 5,212 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Tradewinds Capital Management Llc holds 305,309 shares with $36.01M value, down from 310,521 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 38.52M shares traded or 55.36% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan predicts Microsoft will report earnings above expectations this year; 07/05/2018 – SS&C Launches Investor Experience: Enhanced Client Portal on the Black Diamond Platform; 05/04/2018 – Dream Jobs Take Flight With Allegiant’s New Careers Website; 14/05/2018 – Smartsheet to Announce First Quarter FY19 Earnings on June 4, 2018; 22/03/2018 – Compuware: Survey Shows Critical Mainframe Workloads Increasing While Mainframe Staff Losses Remain Unfilled; 17/04/2018 – MSFT: #BREAKING: #SCOTUS dismisses the @Microsoft case as moot in light of the passage of the #CLOUD Act. – ! $MSFT; 16/05/2018 – The enterprise still uses email, but is moving toward clients like Slack, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts; 06/03/2018 – Upgrade Inc. Named a 2018 ‘Best Place to Work in the Bay Area’; 28/03/2018 – MEDIA-Microsoft to venture out looking for IoT, blockchain investments in India – Economic Times; 12/04/2018 – TCG Members Infineon, Microsoft, and OnBoard Security to Host Security Solutions Workshop and Demonstrations at Internet of

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $147.53’s average target is 10.60% above currents $133.39 stock price. Microsoft had 27 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Deutsche Bank. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, April 25. Raymond James maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Friday, July 19 with “Strong Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by Raymond James. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. Citigroup maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Friday, July 19 with “Neutral” rating. Barclays Capital maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Thursday, April 25 with “Overweight” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oxbow Advsrs Ltd Company has invested 1.5% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cookson Peirce & has invested 2.27% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Jensen Inv Management holds 6.06% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 4.32M shares. Country Club Tru Na owns 162,592 shares for 2.26% of their portfolio. 158,054 are owned by Parsons Capital Inc Ri. First Amer Bankshares, a Illinois-based fund reported 225,445 shares. 75,897 are held by Natl Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives. 72,282 were reported by Hamilton Lane Advsrs Limited Liability Co. Colrain Capital Limited Liability reported 5.92% stake. Ami Invest Management owns 26,757 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Com stated it has 56,232 shares. Private Harbour Invest Counsel Ltd holds 28,190 shares. Texas-based First Dallas Securities has invested 0.49% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Syntal Prtnrs Limited Co reported 8,140 shares. Hengehold Cap Management Lc reported 27,859 shares stake.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $286.66 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It has a 22.42 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio.

The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.65. About 19,831 shares traded. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NUO) has risen 11.10% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.10% the S&P500.