Tradewinds Capital Management Has Cut Its Position in Starbucks (SBUX) as Stock Price Rose; As Targa Res (TRGP) Stock Value Declined, Catalyst Capital Advisors Has Lifted Its Holding

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Targa Res Corp (TRGP) by 41.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc bought 110,065 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The institutional investor held 377,599 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.69M, up from 267,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Targa Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $32.1. About 856,752 shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES SEES YR NET GROWTH CAPEX $2.18B; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM – PARTIES MERGED 50 PCT INTERESTS IN ENTITIES WITH HIGH PRESSURE CARNERO GATHERING LINE, RAPTOR GAS PROCESSING FACILITY TO FORM EXPANDED 50/50 JV; 03/04/2018 – KP Engineering Announces Completion of Cryogenic Gas Plant for Targa Re; 18/04/2018 – Targa Resources Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividends; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REPAY BORROWINGS UNDER ITS CREDIT FACILITIES; 15/05/2018 – Scopia Capital Management LP Exits Position in Targa Re; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR…; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N -TOTAL 2018 NET GROWTH CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR ANNOUNCED PROJECTS IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2.2 BLN; 17/05/2018 – Targa Resources 10.3% Owned by Hedge Funds

Tradewinds Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 11.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc sold 5,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 45,445 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38M, down from 51,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $96.05. About 2.17 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 12/03/2018 – STARBUCKS TO LICENSE RETAILS OPS IN BRAZIL TO SOUTHROCK; 23/03/2018 – Starbucks: The Crystal Ball Frappucino Cometh — Barrons.com; 17/04/2018 – NEWS10 ABC: #BREAKING: Starbucks to close all stores nationwide for racial-bias education on May 29; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks: A Big Deal Should Mean a Sharper Focus — Barrons.com; 29/05/2018 – Ex-McDonald’s CEO: Starbucks’ store closures for bias training shouldn’t have needed to happen in the first place; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Announces Additional 100M Shr Repurchase Authorization; 26/04/2018 – Young people are dumping Starbucks ahead of earnings; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS REITERATES FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks settles with two men arrested at Philadelphia café; 02/05/2018 – DealReportr[Reg]: Starbucks may need caffeine boost from activist

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 34.30 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $653.50 million and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 123,217 shares to 1.44 million shares, valued at $219.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,000 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 43 investors sold TRGP shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 202.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 204.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

