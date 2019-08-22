Tradewinds Capital Management Decreased Its Position in Microsoft (MSFT) as Valuation Rose; As Celgene (CELG) Stock Price Declined, Btc Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake

Tradewinds Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc sold 5,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 305,309 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.01 million, down from 310,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $138.79. About 14.98M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/03/2018 – Unifi Software Available Through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 09/05/2018 – Walmart buys controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 bln; 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with Intel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus; 02/05/2018 – Dell Technologies and Microsoft Collaborate to Help Customers Simplify Delivery of IoT Solutions; 15/05/2018 – Archive360 Included on Microsoft List of Partners Helping Customers in Their GDPR Journey; 19/03/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Chris Liddell named White House deputy chief of staff; 02/05/2018 – The talks come as Microsoft rolls out plans to build two data centers in Abu Dhabi and Dubai next year; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Expect Azure to Shine, Focus on Expenses — Barron’s Blog; 09/04/2018 – Prodware broadens its analyst coverage with Arrowhead; 08/03/2018 – lmaging3 Announces the Appointment of Joe Biehl as CFO

Btc Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 53.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btc Capital Management Inc sold 15,252 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 13,219 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25 million, down from 28,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btc Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $95.68. About 2.09 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 19/03/2018 – DENALI THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST-IN-HUMAN DOSING OF ITS RIPK1 INHIBITOR CLINICAL PROGRAM AND THE APPOINTMENT OF PETER KLEIN TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017…; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Celgene Corporation (CELG) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 CLINICAL TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY COMBINATION DEMONSTRATED A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN OVERALL SURVIVAL; 16/04/2018 – IN CHECKMATE -141, OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) DEMONSTRATED SUSTAINED OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) ADVANTAGE OVER STANDARD OF CARE IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT OR METASTATIC SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA OF THE HEAD AND; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – DOSING SCHEDULE UPDATES FOR AN ADDITIONAL APPROVED INDICATION FOR OPDIVO MAY BE SUBMITTED TO FDA IN FUTURE FOR OPDIVO; 23/04/2018 – ZYMEWORKS & CELGENE EXPAND BISPECIFIC ANTIBODY PACT; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO & CELGENE WILL SHARE 50% OF U.S. COSTS & PROFITS; 16/05/2018 – Celgene to Present New Clinical Data in Blood Cancer and Solid Tumor Therapies at Upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncolog; 28/03/2018 – Bluebird Bio and Celgene Corp Enter Into Agreement to Co-Develop and Co-Promote Anti-BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy Bb2121 in U.S; 16/05/2018 – bluebird bio to Present Updated Clinical Results from Ongoing Multicenter Phase 1 Study of bb2121 Anti- BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy in Patients with Late Stage Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma at ASCO Annual Meeting

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Ridge holds 10,642 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. New York-based Virtu Fincl Limited Com has invested 0.1% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). First Interstate Commercial Bank holds 0.03% or 1,595 shares. Aperio Gp Limited, California-based fund reported 492,403 shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd Co has invested 0% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Glenview Bancorp Tru Dept reported 20,480 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 10,904 shares. The Texas-based Smith Asset Mgmt Group Inc Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Orbimed Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 295,000 shares. Tekla Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.47M shares. Synovus Corporation has invested 0.05% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.13% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Liability Com holds 0.17% or 961,549 shares. First Foundation Advsrs owns 0.02% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 3,090 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Ltd, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 111,468 shares.

Btc Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.73 billion and $626.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 8,015 shares to 72,115 shares, valued at $3.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 6,815 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,856 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 613,908 shares. Quantum Capital Management reported 0.73% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Jbf Cap has 180,000 shares. Hitchwood Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 1.69% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Baldwin Brothers Ma stated it has 205,361 shares or 3.61% of all its holdings. Gilder Gagnon Howe Co Ltd Company stated it has 0.73% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Advent Mgmt De has 0.02% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Boston has 6.24M shares for 0.97% of their portfolio. Highstreet Asset Mngmt Inc reported 229,795 shares or 1.55% of all its holdings. John G Ullman And Assocs accumulated 2.07% or 96,769 shares. Moreover, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.63% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Etrade Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 204,890 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Incorporated reported 1.77M shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Incorporated accumulated 61,025 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.