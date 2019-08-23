Tradewinds Capital Management Decreased Its Position in Microsoft (MSFT) as Share Price Rose; Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Holder Argentiere Capital Ag Trimmed Stake by $608,000

Argentiere Capital Ag decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 12.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argentiere Capital Ag sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 29,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.42M, down from 33,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argentiere Capital Ag who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $126.07. About 757,158 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 06/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL CEO TIM DOVE COMMENTS DURING CERAWEEK EVENT; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: STEEL TARIFFS MAY RAISE COSTS BY 5-10 PERCENT; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS DVN, ENI, OMV AND PXD ARE RELATIVE WINNERS; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK- SHALE EXECUTIVES’ MEETING WITH OPEC OFFICIALS “COLLEGIAL” AND FOCUSED ON SUPPLYING GLOBAL OIL DEMAND -PIONEER CEO; 13/03/2018 – PXD SAYS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 09/04/2018 – PXD PLANS TO OPERATE 20 HORIZONTAL RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN IN ’18; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO – FIRE RESULTED IN EXTENSIVE DAMAGE TO WEST PANHANDLE FACILITY; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – FIRE OCCURRED AT A COMPRESSOR STATION ON MARCH 6 IN PIONEER’S WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN PANHANDLE REGION OF TEXAS; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WES; 13/03/2018 – PXD SEES 1Q PRODUCTION HURT BY ABOUT 2 MBOEPD DUE TO FIRE

Tradewinds Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc sold 5,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 305,309 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.01M, down from 310,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $137.78. About 18.71M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 10/05/2018 – Microsoft Lobbyist Chavez Is Said to Leave for Role at Google; 05/04/2018 – Hard OCP: Microsoft Accidently Puts Hole in Windows Defender With Open-Source Code; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 15/05/2018 – Bluecrest Adds Lockheed, Exits Altria, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 21/05/2018 – Brightcove Pushes the Envelope with Video Experiences that Increase Customer ROI; 03/04/2018 – KBRA Releases European Structured Finance Research: Commencing Countdown, Engines On; 25/04/2018 – Daimler joins China’s Responsible Cobalt Initiative; 31/03/2018 – Microsoft chief breaks up Windows engineering team; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is preparing to take on Apple’s iPad with a line of $400 tablets that could hit shelves as early as this year; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CRYPTOCURRENCIES WILL COME TO BAD ENDS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Ins The has 218,227 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Schroder Inv Mngmt holds 0% or 1,804 shares in its portfolio. Sit Inv Assoc Incorporated accumulated 3,310 shares or 0.02% of the stock. American Century Companies Incorporated holds 1.54 million shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. 37,000 are held by Eulav Asset. Private Advisor Group Llc holds 3,350 shares. Berkshire Asset Management Lc Pa invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Becker Capital Mgmt reported 6,596 shares. Thompson Investment Management accumulated 11,155 shares. 149,947 were accumulated by Keybank National Association Oh. Amica Retiree Medical Trust owns 380 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Bessemer has invested 0.15% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Spears Abacus Lc holds 0.05% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) or 2,561 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsrs, North Carolina-based fund reported 480 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD).

Argentiere Capital Ag, which manages about $464.87 million and $230.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Hat Inc (Put) (NYSE:RHT) by 90,000 shares to 110,000 shares, valued at $20.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.