Tradewinds Capital Management Decreased Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake; Permit Capital Has Lifted By $700,000 Its Viacom New (VIAB) Stake

Permit Capital Llc increased Viacom Inc New (VIAB) stake by 9.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Permit Capital Llc acquired 25,000 shares as Viacom Inc New (VIAB)’s stock rose 5.20%. The Permit Capital Llc holds 285,600 shares with $8.02M value, up from 260,600 last quarter. Viacom Inc New now has $12.19 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $29.66. About 2.84M shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 14/05/2018 – JUST IN: National Amusements, controlling shareholder of CBS and Viacom, responds to lawsuit from CBS- “”National Amusements (NAI) is outraged by the action taken by CBS and strongly refutes its characterization of recent events; 30/05/2018 – The Real End Game for CBS-Viacom — Heard on the Street; 11/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: BREAKING: Shari Redstone likely to fire Moonves as head of CBS if no deal with Viacom; 24/04/2018 – Engadget: Viacom perseveres with Snapchat-exclusive TV shows; 17/05/2018 – CBS SAYS HAS POSTPONED 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS PREVIOUSLY SCHEDULED FOR FRIDAY -STATEMENT; 04/04/2018 – REDSTONE IS SAID TO PUSH FOR VIACOM’S BAKISH IN A CBS DEAL; 25/04/2018 – VIACOM: PARAMOUNT TV TO HIT $400M IN SALES THIS YEAR; 03/04/2018 – CBS has not made a formal offer to buy Viacom after social issues raised a roadblock in the talks; 17/05/2018 – CBS SAYS DIVIDEND, IF ISSUED, WOULD DILUTE NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS’ VOTING INTEREST TO ABOUT 20 PERCENT -STATEMENT; 04/04/2018 – Greg Roumeliotis: Viacom preparing counterproposal to CBS offer

Tradewinds Capital Management Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 1.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc sold 5,212 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Tradewinds Capital Management Llc holds 305,309 shares with $36.01 million value, down from 310,521 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 1.88% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $134.69. About 25.62M shares traded or 3.56% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 06/03/2018 – BC Platforms Launches an End-to-end Solution for Precision Medicine Powered by the Microsoft Genomics Service; 28/03/2018 – Uphold Launches XRP With Zero Fees; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SERVICES REVENUE GROWTH OF 24% (UP 21% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) MAINLY FROM THIRD PARTY TITLE STRENGTH; 27/03/2018 – MICROSOFT BLOG: DATA ACCESS ISSUE IN AZURE, OMS PORTAL RESOLVED; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft is luring A.I. developers to its cloud by offering them faster chips; 16/04/2018 – Rapid Advances in Technology Outpacing Risk Management: Marsh/RIMS; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 08/05/2018 – Sage Business Cloud Customers to Benefit from Faster Invoicing with Extended Microsoft Integration; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise has invested 2.34% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mrj Capital stated it has 3.69% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). West Coast Ltd Liability holds 0.34% or 12,369 shares in its portfolio. General Amer holds 400,686 shares. Rhenman And Asset Ab, a Sweden-based fund reported 2,887 shares. 744,695 were reported by Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Moreover, Hirtle Callaghan And has 0% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 69 shares. Caprock Grp Incorporated holds 2.84% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 124,021 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability Co holds 613,908 shares. Stephens Management Gru Ltd Liability Co stated it has 1,561 shares. Front Barnett Ltd holds 1.48% or 77,808 shares in its portfolio. Wisconsin-based Artisan LP has invested 0.71% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Ltd Liability has 41,573 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Asset One Ltd has invested 2.48% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Colorado-based Ghp Invest Advsr Inc has invested 1.23% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft had 29 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, June 19, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. Jefferies maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Tuesday, June 25 with “Underperform” rating. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, July 19 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Buy” on Monday, February 25. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, April 25. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Friday, July 19. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, March 25 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, July 19. Credit Suisse maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Friday, July 19. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $15500 target.

