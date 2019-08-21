Tradewinds Capital Management Decreased Banner (BANR) Stake By $444,798; Guggenheim Capital Has Lowered Its Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) Position

Guggenheim Capital Llc decreased Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST) stake by 3.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Guggenheim Capital Llc sold 36,790 shares as Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST)’s stock declined 10.73%. The Guggenheim Capital Llc holds 944,668 shares with $17.86 million value, down from 981,458 last quarter. Host Hotels & Resorts Inc now has $11.64B valuation. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $15.95. About 6.46M shares traded. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) has declined 15.70% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HST News: 12/03/2018 – DiamondRock Names Jay Johnson New Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; 12/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS FILES FOR DEBT SHELF OF UP TO $2 BLN – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts 1Q Rev $1.35B; 02/05/2018 – HOST HOTELS SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.67 TO $1.73, EST. $1.67; 09/03/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Recommends That Holders of Operating Partnership Units of Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P. Reject “Min; 02/05/2018 – HOST HOTELS 1Q AFFO/SHR 43C, EST. 39C; 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts 1Q Net $253M; 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY – PRIOR TO JOINING DIAMONDROCK, JOHNSON SERVED AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND TREASURER OF HOST HOTELS & RESORTS; 09/03/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts: MacKenzie Offer Below the $18.54/Share Host Hotels Close March 7; 20/04/2018 – DJ Host Hotels & Resorts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HST)

Tradewinds Capital Management Llc decreased Banner Corp (BANR) stake by 41.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc sold 8,237 shares as Banner Corp (BANR)’s stock rose 11.85%. The Tradewinds Capital Management Llc holds 11,845 shares with $642,000 value, down from 20,082 last quarter. Banner Corp now has $1.87B valuation. The stock decreased 2.13% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $54.18. About 147,272 shares traded. Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) has declined 5.68% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical BANR News: 28/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THE U.S. DISTRICT COURT ALSO ENTERED THE CONSENT DECREE BETWEEN THE U.S. & MYNICNAXS’ OWNER CHEVONNE TORRES AND OFFICER MICHAEL BANNER; 23/04/2018 – BANNER 1Q TOTAL ASSETS $10.32B; 30/04/2018 – Phoenix Bus Jrnl: EXCLUSIVE: Banner Health to invest $1.7B this year in construction projects; 23/04/2018 – Banner Corp 1Q Rev From Core Operations $117.4; 04/05/2018 – Banner Corporation to Attend the D.A. Davidson Financial Institutions Conference; 25/04/2018 – BANNER CORP BANR.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $58; 23/03/2018 – Banner Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – IPG Mediabrands Brings Agencies Society and Ansible Under Reprise Banner; 28/03/2018 – Banner Corp Increases Qtrly Cash Div by 40% to $0.35 Per Shr, Schedules 1Q18 Conference Call and Webcast and Renews Stk Repurchase Program; 23/04/2018 – Banner Corp 1Q EPS 89c

More notable recent Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) CEO Jim Risoleo on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Imagine Owning Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) And Wondering If The 16% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Atlanta Marriott Suites Midtown set for sale – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What To Know Before Buying Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Since April 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $4,729 activity. LENTZ MICHAEL E bought 248 shares worth $4,729.

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased Hewlett Packard Enterprise C stake by 31,815 shares to 455,116 valued at $7.02 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Edgewell Pers Care Co stake by 12,482 shares and now owns 38,758 shares. Dynex Cap Inc (NYSE:DX) was raised too.

Analysts await Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 11.76% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.19 per share. BANR’s profit will be $36.30 million for 12.90 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Banner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.89% negative EPS growth.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $6,380 activity. Riordan Kevin F bought 111 shares worth $6,380.