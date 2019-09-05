Tradewinds Capital Management Cut Its Position in Microsoft (MSFT) by $609,804; Envestnet Asset Management Upped Its Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) Holding

Tradewinds Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc sold 5,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 305,309 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.01 million, down from 310,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $139.49. About 14.19M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorginization; 23/03/2018 – Time: Apple Is About to Release a Cheaper iPad to Take on Microsoft and Google; 29/03/2018 – Ex-Microsoft manager lands Responsible Cobalt Initiative role; 30/05/2018 – But former Google, Microsoft and Facebook executives say the algorithmic revolution in hiring is moving too fast; 11/04/2018 – Solver’s Bl360 Delivers Advanced Reporting and Budgeting for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central; 26/04/2018 – MSFT:AZURE REV MIX SHIFT TO MODERATE RATE OF MARGIN IMPROVEMENT; 16/05/2018 – ValueAct Dumps Microsoft, Express Scripts — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft needs to nail the price, offer a full range of apps, include accessories and more; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft Almost Never Sides With Female Employees Alleging Bias; 16/05/2018 – Regina Leader: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad

Envestnet Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) by 6.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc bought 63,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% . The institutional investor held 1.05 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.74M, up from 983,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Glaxosmithkline Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $42.05. About 1.10M shares traded. GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) has risen 0.49% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical GSK News: 11/05/2018 – GSK CONSUMER 4Q REV. 11.8B RUPEES; 09/05/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline: Simon Dingemans to Retire And Step Down from Board in May 2019; 16/03/2018 – CVS to offer GSK’s new shingles vaccine at stores nationwide; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth names former GSK CEO Andrew Witty as Optum head; 27/03/2018 – GSK Will Own 100% of Joint Venture After Transaction Completed; 08/03/2018 – GSK Announces Positive EU Approval for Labelling Update to Relvar Ellipta in Patients with Asthma; 27/03/2018 – Novartis sells stake in venture to GSK for $13 bln; 25/04/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline PLC 1Q Turnover GBP7.22B; 10/04/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline’s new shingles vaccine has won more than 90 percent U.S. market share just five months after its launch, prescription-tracking data show; 21/03/2018 – #2 GSK’s Luke Miels applies budget shock therapy to shake up the pharma group, refocus on blockbusters

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 5,673 shares. Meridian Counsel Incorporated invested in 27,236 shares. Corsair Cap Mngmt Lp owns 1.57% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 43,308 shares. Jones Fincl Companies Lllp owns 190,729 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Ancora Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.18% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 2,467 are owned by Alaska Permanent Capital Mngmt. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Liability reported 594,525 shares. 5.17 million are owned by Duquesne Family Office Ltd. Lord Abbett And Co Ltd Co holds 2.88 million shares. Coho Prtnrs Limited owns 8,705 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Com Of Oklahoma holds 0% or 40,217 shares in its portfolio. Twin Tree Management Lp has invested 0.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lipe & Dalton stated it has 11,279 shares or 0.98% of all its holdings. Hartwell J M Partnership has invested 8.73% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt Lp holds 0.83% or 10,952 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 27, 2019 : ZNGA, CTL, MSFT, COMM, WMB, CSCO, SAN, BABA, AAPL, DXC, GE, INTC – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/21/2019: LEDS, VIOT, ADI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft (MSFT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/28/2019: DPW, ADSK, HPE, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Buy Microsoft Before Q4 2019 Earnings with MSFT Stock at New High? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

More notable recent GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Novartis Looks Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Best UK Stocks – Benzinga” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “We May Pick Up GlaxoSmithKline At Cheaper Prices – Seeking Alpha” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “GlaxoSmithKline EPS misses by £0.19, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On GlaxoSmithKline, Wynn Resorts And More – Benzinga” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $60.39B and $72.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proshares Tr (UST) by 49,434 shares to 7,460 shares, valued at $434,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N by 186,959 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,078 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR).