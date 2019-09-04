Tradewinds Capital Management Cut Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $609,804 as Valuation Rose; As Celgene (CELG) Share Value Declined, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Has Decreased Its Stake

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 10.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd sold 8,382 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 74,734 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.05M, down from 83,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $96.86. About 3.03M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 16/04/2018 – NEARLY 70 PCT OF KEYTRUDA PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY PATIENTS ALIVE AFTER 1 YEAR VS 49 PCT FOR CHEMO ALONE – DATA; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE STILL OPEN TO DEALS; DOESN’T NOTE ANYTHING SPECIFIC; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA COMBINATION MET DUAL PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) AND PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS) IN STUDY; 19/03/2018 – Denali Therapeutics Announces First-In-Human Dosing Of Its RIPK1 Inhibitor Clinical Program And The Appointment Of Peter Klein; 05/04/2018 – Long-Term Celgene (CELG) Investors: Johnson Fistel Investigates Celgene Corporation; Encourages Long-Term Investors to Contact the Firm; 27/03/2018 – BMY: FDA GRANTED OPDIVO COMBO BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION; 20/03/2018 – Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc., Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Celgene Corpor; 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA – REORGANIZATION INCLUDES DISCOVERY-STAGE PIPELINE, 3 PROGRAMS BEING ADVANCED UNDER COLLABORATION WITH CELGENE; 08/03/2018 – CYTEIR THERAPEUTICS NAMES CELGENE’S MARKUS RENSCHLER CEO; 04/05/2018 – Celgene 1Q EPS $1.10

Tradewinds Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc sold 5,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 305,309 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.01 million, down from 310,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $136.04. About 18.88 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CLIMBS AFTER GIVING 4Q REVENUE FORECAST ON CALL; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS CONFIGURATION ISSUE IS CAUSING CONNECTIVITY ISSUES FOR USERS ATTEMPTING TO ACCESS OUTLOOK.COM; 05/04/2018 – Microsoft previously allowed partners it created technology with to commercialize it through licensing agreements; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft announces new intelligent security innovations to help businesses manage threats from cloud to edge; 09/05/2018 – Media Alert – IBI Group, Microsoft, EllisDon, The Weather Network, and Slate Announce New Toronto Smart Cities Initiative; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT WOULD ‘; 25/04/2018 – BancorpSouth Bank Declares Quarterly Dividend; 11/04/2018 – Global Financial Analytics Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS TIMES, JOURNAL AND POST HAVE VIABLE MODEL FOR GENERATING DIGITAL REVENUE; 12/03/2018 – President Trump is “seriously considering” Chris Liddell, the former chief financial officer for General Motors and Microsoft, to replace Gary Cohn as the next NEC director

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carlson Mgmt owns 22,370 shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset has invested 2.58% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 199,365 are owned by Capital Services Of America. Foster Dykema Cabot And Ma reported 2.54% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Mngmt has invested 0.51% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Forte Cap Limited Liability Corporation Adv reported 0.65% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cheviot Value Mngmt Limited Co owns 100,478 shares for 5.76% of their portfolio. Connable Office Inc accumulated 49,322 shares. 15,779 were reported by Indiana Inv Management. Intrust National Bank & Trust Na invested 2.06% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hanson Mcclain holds 0.84% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 163,941 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 5.47% or 2.14 million shares in its portfolio. Heritage Wealth Advsrs holds 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 50,065 shares. Grandfield & Dodd Lc stated it has 402,910 shares or 4.95% of all its holdings. Hourglass Limited Liability holds 0.13% or 3,730 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 27,180 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Broderick Brian C owns 0.08% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 2,280 shares. Weatherstone Mngmt has invested 0.54% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Ftb Advsr has 0.01% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Llc accumulated 0.02% or 4,298 shares. Aviance Capital Prns Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.36% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Benin Corp accumulated 6,202 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Mairs And owns 2,870 shares. Moreover, Hartford Financial Mgmt Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 500 shares. Vigilant Cap Mngmt Limited Co has 1,500 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Nokota Management LP accumulated 0.36% or 124,000 shares. Hallmark Mgmt reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Institute For Wealth Mngmt invested 0.11% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Nuwave Inv Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Beaumont Partners Limited Liability Com owns 14,591 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 earnings per share, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.84B for 9.39 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual earnings per share reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

