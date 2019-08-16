Tradewinds Capital Management Cut Its Banner (BANR) Holding by $444,798 as Market Valuation Rose; Green Street Investors Has Lowered Its Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) Stake by $628,800; Share Price Rose

Tradewinds Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Banner Corp (BANR) by 41.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc sold 8,237 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.85% . The institutional investor held 11,845 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $642,000, down from 20,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Banner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $54.53. About 134,261 shares traded. Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) has declined 5.68% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical BANR News: 30/04/2018 – Phoenix Bus Jrnl: EXCLUSIVE: Banner Health to invest $1.7B this year in construction projects; 28/03/2018 – BANNER BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 35C/SHR FROM 25C, EST. 27C; 28/03/2018 – PA House of Reps: Kortz: Four municipalities in the 38th Legislative District recognized as 2018 Banner Communities; 23/04/2018 – BANNER 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 73C; 28/03/2018 – Banner Corp Raises Quarter Dividend to 35c; 23/04/2018 – BANNER 1Q TOTAL ASSETS $10.32B; 04/05/2018 – Banner Corporation to Attend the D.A. Davidson Financial Institutions Conference; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Prime Video Announces “All or Nothing” Banner for Upcoming Global Sports Docuseries; 08/05/2018 – Banner Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for May. 15-17; 03/05/2018 – J.D. Power Again Ranks Banner Bank Highest in the Northwest for Client Satisfaction

Green Street Investors Llc decreased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) by 6.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Street Investors Llc analyzed 13,100 shares as the company's stock rose 5.08% . The institutional investor held 195,400 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.46M, down from 208,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Street Investors Llc who had been investing in Liberty Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $7.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $52.14. About 159,429 shares traded. Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) has risen 24.76% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.76% the S&P500.

More notable recent Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK)? – Yahoo Finance" on April 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: "Banner Corporation Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend by 8% to $0.41 Per Share, Renews Stock Repurchase Program and Schedules 1Q19 Conference Call and Webcast – GlobeNewswire" published on March 27, 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold BANR shares while 59 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 28.36 million shares or 0.02% less from 28.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 30,933 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 4,900 were reported by Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Swiss Bankshares holds 64,500 shares. Parametric Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 17,872 shares. Fmr Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Foundry Prns Limited Liability owns 10,469 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. New York-based Metropolitan Life Company New York has invested 0.01% in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Piedmont Investment Advsr Inc, North Carolina-based fund reported 7,896 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Co reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). 90,394 are owned by First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership. Citadel Advisors Limited Co stated it has 400,049 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pathstone Family Office Llc reported 36 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.01% or 49,086 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust holds 31,266 shares.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $6,380 activity.