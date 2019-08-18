Tradeweb Markets (TW) to pay $0.08 on Sep 16, 2019; WIX.COM LTD. – Ordinary Shares (WIX) Shorts Decreased By 19.8%

Tradeweb Markets Inc (NASDAQ:TW) is expected to pay $0.08 on Sep 16, 2019. (NASDAQ:TW) shareholders before Aug 30, 2019 will receive the $0.08 dividend. Tradeweb Markets Inc’s current price of $44.88 translates into 0.18% yield. Tradeweb Markets Inc’s dividend has Sep 3, 2019 as record date. Aug 8, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $44.88. About 386,804 shares traded. Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:TW) has 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

WIX.COM LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:WIX) had a decrease of 19.8% in short interest. WIX’s SI was 1.22M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 19.8% from 1.52 million shares previously. With 571,500 avg volume, 2 days are for WIX.COM LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:WIX)’s short sellers to cover WIX’s short positions. The SI to WIX.COM LTD. – Ordinary Shares’s float is 2.78%. The stock increased 1.13% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $143.8. About 286,013 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 02/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 28/03/2018 – WIX.COM SEEKS APPROVAL FOR $80M BUYBACK PROGRAM; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Rev $137.8M; 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $594.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/03/2018 Wix.com Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2018 Rev $594M-$597M; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Loss/Shr 42c; 11/05/2018 – Lombard, Odier Adds Aptiv, Exits Wix.com, Buys More Alibaba: 13F

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $7.17 billion. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s principal product is the Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and Website editing environment.

Among 10 analysts covering Wix.com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Wix.com Ltd has $17200 highest and $73 lowest target. $129’s average target is -10.29% below currents $143.8 stock price. Wix.com Ltd had 15 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) on Friday, May 17 with “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Thursday, February 21. The firm has “Buy” rating by SunTrust given on Friday, March 8. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by JMP Securities with “Buy”. Rosenblatt downgraded the shares of WIX in report on Wednesday, February 20 to “Sell” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $133 target in Wednesday, February 20 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Friday, May 17. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by Barclays Capital. Wedbush maintained Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) on Friday, April 12 with “Outperform” rating.

More notable recent Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Wix.com, Up Over 65% in 2019, Is Still a Buy – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Wix Earnings: Revenue Jumps 27% – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Debt But No Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Wix.com (WIX) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Trade of the Day: Wix Stock Is Falling Into a Bearish Trap – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 2.05 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 23 investors sold Wix.com Ltd. shares while 45 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 39.34 million shares or 5.02% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Co Limited has 0.01% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 2,959 shares. 6,110 are owned by Nomura Asset Management Company. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability owns 38,444 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pnc Fincl Svcs Group Inc Inc accumulated 3,023 shares or 0% of the stock. The Illinois-based Guggenheim Cap Ltd has invested 0.01% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Barclays Public Ltd Co stated it has 0.01% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Moreover, Envestnet Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has 130,855 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md has invested 0.04% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Covey Capital Advsrs Ltd reported 24,081 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Lp invested in 0.09% or 328,121 shares. Moreover, Security Natl Co has 0.02% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Royal Financial Bank Of Canada invested in 14,903 shares. Rice Hall James Assocs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 2% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). 19 were accumulated by Synovus Financial.

Tradeweb Markets Inc. builds and operates electronic marketplaces in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $9.97 billion. The company's marketplaces facilitate trading in a range of asset classes, including rates, credit, money markets, and equities. It has a 40.99 P/E ratio. It offers pre-trade data and analytics, trade execution, and trade processing, as well as post-trade data, analytics, and reporting services.

More notable recent Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:TW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) CEO Lee Olesky on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Financial Sector Update for 07/22/2019: TW,CBU,BOH,SLF,SLF.TO – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Top 5 Buys of Chuck Royce’s Firm – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:TW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Daniel Loeb’s 5 Biggest Stock Buys of 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Tradeweb Markets has $5100 highest and $3900 lowest target. $43.80’s average target is -2.41% below currents $44.88 stock price. Tradeweb Markets had 11 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of TW in report on Friday, August 9 with “Neutral” rating.