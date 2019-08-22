Tradeweb Markets (TW) to pay $0.08 on Sep 16, 2019; Whale Rock Capital Management Has Increased Its Zendesk (ZEN) Position

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc increased Zendesk Inc (ZEN) stake by 9.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc acquired 208,891 shares as Zendesk Inc (ZEN)’s stock declined 1.43%. The Whale Rock Capital Management Llc holds 2.34M shares with $199.22M value, up from 2.13M last quarter. Zendesk Inc now has $8.90 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.71% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $80.23. About 1.82 million shares traded or 5.07% up from the average. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 01/05/2018 – Zendesk Sees 2018 Rev $565M-$572M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zendesk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZEN); 03/04/2018 – ZENDESK SAYS IT SURPASSES $500M ANNUAL REV. RUN RATE; 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $58; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q REV. $129.8M, EST. $126.5M; 03/04/2018 – Qordoba Announces Multilingual Text Intelligence Integration For Zendesk Guide; 22/03/2018 – Research Links Employee Volunteering With Happier Customers; 21/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $64 FROM $60; 26/04/2018 – TokBox Extends Video Chat, Embeds Capabilities with Zendesk Integration; 10/05/2018 – Zendesk to Hold Annual Analyst & Investor Day on May 17, 2018

Tradeweb Markets Inc (NASDAQ:TW) is expected to pay $0.08 on Sep 16, 2019. (NASDAQ:TW) shareholders before Aug 30, 2019 will receive the $0.08 dividend. Tradeweb Markets Inc’s current price of $45.85 translates into 0.17% yield. Tradeweb Markets Inc’s dividend has Sep 3, 2019 as record date. Aug 8, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $45.85. About 295,755 shares traded. Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:TW) has 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Zendesk has $10000 highest and $8200 lowest target. $92’s average target is 14.67% above currents $80.23 stock price. Zendesk had 5 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 29 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”.

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc decreased Shopify Inc (Put) stake by 871,124 shares to 200,000 valued at $41.32 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Shopify Inc stake by 87,000 shares and now owns 984,124 shares. Coupa Software Inc (Put) was reduced too.

