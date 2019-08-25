Tradeweb Markets (TW) to pay $0.08 on Sep 16, 2019; Eii Capital Management Has Cut By $324,702 Its Ventas (VTR) Position

Eii Capital Management Inc decreased Ventas Inc (VTR) stake by 7.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eii Capital Management Inc sold 5,154 shares as Ventas Inc (VTR)’s stock rose 10.09%. The Eii Capital Management Inc holds 68,011 shares with $4.34 million value, down from 73,165 last quarter. Ventas Inc now has $26.82B valuation. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $71.99. About 1.44 million shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B3 CFR TO AHP HEALTH PARTNERS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas Agreement; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC VTR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q Rev $943.7M; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q EPS 22c; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Enters into Mutually-Beneficial Agreements with Ventas; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.79 Per Share; 19/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: I know people worry about Ventas, but I’m not backing down; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Shareholderd Vote to Elect Nine Directors to One-Year Terms; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Raises 2018 Normalized FFO View

Tradeweb Markets Inc (NASDAQ:TW) is expected to pay $0.08 on Sep 16, 2019. (NASDAQ:TW) shareholders before Aug 30, 2019 will receive the $0.08 dividend. Tradeweb Markets Inc’s current price of $44.21 translates into 0.18% yield. Tradeweb Markets Inc’s dividend has Sep 3, 2019 as record date. Aug 8, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $44.21. About 272,031 shares traded. Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:TW) has 0.00% since August 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Tradeweb Markets Inc. builds and operates electronic marketplaces in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $9.82 billion. The company's marketplaces facilitate trading in a range of asset classes, including rates, credit, money markets, and equities. It has a 40.37 P/E ratio. It offers pre-trade data and analytics, trade execution, and trade processing, as well as post-trade data, analytics, and reporting services.

Among 5 analysts covering Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Tradeweb Markets has $5100 highest and $3900 lowest target. $43.80’s average target is -0.93% below currents $44.21 stock price. Tradeweb Markets had 11 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, August 9 by Credit Suisse.

More notable recent Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:TW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tradeweb Markets: Growth At A Reasonable Price – Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:TW) – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) CEO Lee Olesky on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:TW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “2019 IPO Scorecard – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Himax and GTS Announce 3D Vision-Assisted Smart Flexible Cementing Solution for Automation Production in Shoe Industry – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold VTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 299.19 million shares or 1.29% less from 303.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Davis Selected Advisers has 0.05% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Comml Bank Of America De owns 3.46 million shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Cubic Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 5,580 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. First Interstate Bankshares stated it has 0% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Mariner Limited reported 7,387 shares. Smith Asset Mngmt Group Lp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Oppenheimer Asset Inc invested 0.03% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). A D Beadell Invest Counsel owns 15,523 shares or 0.88% of their US portfolio. Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Com holds 0.03% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) or 4,039 shares. Loudon Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 28,650 shares. Wespac Advsrs Ltd Com accumulated 0.16% or 3,722 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands invested in 62,482 shares or 0.73% of the stock. North Star Invest Mngmt accumulated 1,556 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cetera Advisor Network Ltd reported 0.07% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Vanguard Group Incorporated has 46.78M shares for 0.12% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, down 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VTR’s profit will be $350.22M for 19.15 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.