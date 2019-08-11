Tradeweb Markets (TW) to pay $0.08 on Sep 16, 2019; Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR) Has 1.64 Sentiment

Tradeweb Markets Inc (NASDAQ:TW) is expected to pay $0.08 on Sep 16, 2019. (NASDAQ:TW) shareholders before Aug 30, 2019 will receive the $0.08 dividend. Tradeweb Markets Inc’s current price of $45.23 translates into 0.18% yield. Tradeweb Markets Inc’s dividend has Sep 3, 2019 as record date. Aug 8, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 2.24% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $45.23. About 416,147 shares traded. Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:TW) has 0.00% since August 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Acorda Therapeutics Inc (ACOR) investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.31, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 97 funds started new or increased positions, while 59 sold and decreased equity positions in Acorda Therapeutics Inc. The funds in our database now have: 55.09 million shares, up from 52.19 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Acorda Therapeutics Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 20 Reduced: 39 Increased: 69 New Position: 28.

Tradeweb Markets Inc. builds and operates electronic marketplaces in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $10.05 billion. The company's marketplaces facilitate trading in a range of asset classes, including rates, credit, money markets, and equities. It has a 41.31 P/E ratio. It offers pre-trade data and analytics, trade execution, and trade processing, as well as post-trade data, analytics, and reporting services.

Among 5 analysts covering Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Tradeweb Markets had 11 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, August 9 report.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company has market cap of $140.48 million. The firm markets Ampyra , an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Zanaflex capsules and tablets for the management of spasticity; and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia. It currently has negative earnings. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas.

The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.92. About 1.12 million shares traded. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (ACOR) has declined 71.54% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 71.54% the S&P500.