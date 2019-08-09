Tradeweb Markets (TW) “Neutral” Rating Reconfirmed by Analysts at Credit Suisse; With $51.0000 Target; NRG Energy (NRG) Has 0.98 Sentiment

NRG Energy Inc (NRG) investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 183 active investment managers increased or started new equity positions, while 186 sold and reduced their stock positions in NRG Energy Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 270.75 million shares, up from 266.62 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding NRG Energy Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 10 to 6 for a decrease of 4. Sold All: 35 Reduced: 151 Increased: 111 New Position: 72.

Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW) had its stock rating noted as “Neutral” by analysts at Credit Suisse. Credit Suisse currently has a $51.0000 TP on the $9.83B market cap company or 15.28% upside potential. This was shown in analysts report on Friday morning.

Among 4 analysts covering Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Tradeweb Markets has $45 highest and $3900 lowest target. $42’s average target is -5.06% below currents $44.24 stock price. Tradeweb Markets had 10 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Tradeweb Markets LLC builds and operates electronic over-the-counter marketplaces in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $9.83 billion. It offers Tradeweb helps asset managers, central banks, and other institutional investors access the liquidity they need through a range of electronic marketplaces, as well as order management, risk reporting, and account management solutions. It has a 40.4 P/E ratio. The firm also offers trading services for over-the-counter derivatives, including credit default swaps, equity derivatives, and interest rate swaps; electronic credit trading in the cash credit markets in Europe; money market services; and exchange traded funds and bond ETF trading services.

The stock decreased 3.53% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $44.24. About 947,713 shares traded or 70.42% up from the average. Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:TW) has 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Brahman Capital Corp. holds 19.18% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. for 6.38 million shares. Permian Investment Partners Lp owns 1.58 million shares or 12.19% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Community Bank Of Raymore has 9.6% invested in the company for 622,680 shares. The New York-based M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. has invested 4.56% in the stock. Beach Point Capital Management Lp, a California-based fund reported 353,495 shares.

NRG Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company. The company has market cap of $9.20 billion. The firm provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers; system power, distributed generation, solar and wind products, backup generation, storage and distributed solar, demand response, energy efficiency, and on-site energy solutions; carbon management and specialty services; and various energy services, such as operations, maintenance, technical, development, and asset management services. It has a 16.74 P/E ratio. It owns and operates approximately 47,000 megawatts of generation.