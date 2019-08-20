Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) Reaches $46.17 After 4.00% Up Move; Tortoise MLP Fund (NTG) Sentiment Is 0.97

The stock of Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:TW) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.62% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $46.17. About 239,976 shares traded. Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:TW) has 0.00% since August 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $10.26 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 20 by Barchart.com. We have $48.02 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:TW worth $410.40M more.

Tortoise MLP Fund Inc (NTG) investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.01, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 35 hedge funds started new or increased stock positions, while 36 reduced and sold equity positions in Tortoise MLP Fund Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 13.64 million shares, down from 15.11 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Tortoise MLP Fund Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 12 Reduced: 24 Increased: 27 New Position: 8.

Tradeweb Markets LLC builds and operates electronic over-the-counter marketplaces in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $10.26 billion. It offers Tradeweb helps asset managers, central banks, and other institutional investors access the liquidity they need through a range of electronic marketplaces, as well as order management, risk reporting, and account management solutions. It has a 42.16 P/E ratio. The firm also offers trading services for over-the-counter derivatives, including credit default swaps, equity derivatives, and interest rate swaps; electronic credit trading in the cash credit markets in Europe; money market services; and exchange traded funds and bond ETF trading services.

Among 5 analysts covering Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Tradeweb Markets has $5100 highest and $3900 lowest target. $43.80’s average target is -5.13% below currents $46.17 stock price. Tradeweb Markets had 11 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:TW) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, August 9 by Credit Suisse.

The stock 0.01% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $12.72.

Oxbow Advisors Llc holds 1.92% of its portfolio in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. for 1.13 million shares. Nfc Investments Llc owns 426,980 shares or 1.77% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Arete Wealth Advisors Llc has 1.6% invested in the company for 546,753 shares. The Missouri-based Anderson Hoagland & Co has invested 0.97% in the stock. Arlington Capital Management Inc., a Illinois-based fund reported 125,737 shares.

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. The company has market cap of $804.07 million. It invests in public equity markets. It currently has negative earnings. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.