Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) Reaches $45.08 After 6.00% Up Move; Capital Wealth Planning Has Lowered Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stake

Capital Wealth Planning Llc decreased Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) stake by 86.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Wealth Planning Llc sold 57,245 shares as Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Capital Wealth Planning Llc holds 8,700 shares with $470,000 value, down from 65,945 last quarter. Cisco Systems Inc now has $198.35B valuation. The stock decreased 8.45% or $4.28 during the last trading session, reaching $46.33. About 45.19M shares traded or 109.91% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Remaining Authorized Amount for Repurchases Is $25.1 Billion; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Systems is pulling all online ads from YouTube due to fears of the ads appearing on sensitive content on the platform; 15/03/2018 – Westcon-Comstor Empowers Solution Providers to Deliver Automated Provisioning of Cisco IP Phones; 24/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Longtime Cisco leader to exit as customer service group restructures; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings: A Slight Beat, a 4% Slide — Barron’s Blog; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: A massive attack is a type of remote code execution vulnerability that is used here for extensive DDOS over Iran. Nowadays, a large part of the infrastructure network is in trouble. @webamoozir; 28/03/2018 – Telegraph-Herald: Cisco Systems gives $50M to combat homelessness; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Expenses Were $4.6 Billion; 08/05/2018 – LaSalle Solutions renews Cisco TelePresence Video Master Authorization in US

The stock of Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:TW) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.96% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $45.08. About 137,991 shares traded. Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:TW) has 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $10.02B company. It was reported on Aug, 15 by Barchart.com. We have $47.78 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:TW worth $601.02M more.

Tradeweb Markets LLC builds and operates electronic over-the-counter marketplaces in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $10.02 billion. It offers Tradeweb helps asset managers, central banks, and other institutional investors access the liquidity they need through a range of electronic marketplaces, as well as order management, risk reporting, and account management solutions. It has a 41.16 P/E ratio. The firm also offers trading services for over-the-counter derivatives, including credit default swaps, equity derivatives, and interest rate swaps; electronic credit trading in the cash credit markets in Europe; money market services; and exchange traded funds and bond ETF trading services.

Among 5 analysts covering Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Tradeweb Markets has $5100 highest and $3900 lowest target. $43.80’s average target is -2.84% below currents $45.08 stock price. Tradeweb Markets had 11 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:TW) on Friday, August 9 with “Neutral” rating.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity. $557,404 worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) was bought by BUSH WESLEY G.

Among 6 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $56.71’s average target is 22.40% above currents $46.33 stock price. Cisco Systems had 9 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Tuesday, April 16. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Raymond James. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, March 25 with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral” on Tuesday, July 30.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.66% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 240,683 shares. Davenport And Com Lc accumulated 1.16% or 1.73M shares. Dorsey And Whitney Co Limited Liability Co has 0.54% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Whittier Company Of Nevada Incorporated holds 256,631 shares or 1.02% of its portfolio. Wedge Capital Management L LP Nc holds 0.51% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 820,977 shares. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc owns 8,811 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Groesbeck Inv Mgmt Nj reported 0.23% stake. Spirit Of America Mgmt New York reported 39,150 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct accumulated 1.46% or 773,960 shares. Private Commerce Na accumulated 0.83% or 74,064 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt invested in 3,586 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Pittenger Anderson has 0.81% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Evergreen Cap Ltd Llc reported 0.2% stake. Nomura Asset Company Limited holds 2.75 million shares. Norris Perne And French Limited Liability Partnership Mi has invested 1.87% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

