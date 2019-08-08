Tractor Supply Company (TSCO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) and Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ). The two are both Specialty Retail Other companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tractor Supply Company 101 1.56 N/A 4.38 24.84 Zumiez Inc. 24 0.59 N/A 1.58 15.65

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Tractor Supply Company and Zumiez Inc. Zumiez Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Tractor Supply Company. The business that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Tractor Supply Company’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Zumiez Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tractor Supply Company 0.00% 36.2% 14.5% Zumiez Inc. 0.00% 12.8% 7.9%

Risk & Volatility

Tractor Supply Company has a 1.1 beta, while its volatility is 10.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Zumiez Inc.’s 62.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.62 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Tractor Supply Company is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.2. The Current Ratio of rival Zumiez Inc. is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.3. Zumiez Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Tractor Supply Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Tractor Supply Company and Zumiez Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tractor Supply Company 0 1 5 2.83 Zumiez Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Tractor Supply Company’s upside potential is 9.29% at a $115.5 consensus target price. Zumiez Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $26.5 consensus target price and a 17.99% potential upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Zumiez Inc. is looking more favorable than Tractor Supply Company, analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Tractor Supply Company and Zumiez Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 85.5% and 82.4%. Insiders held 0.3% of Tractor Supply Company shares. Comparatively, 8.6% are Zumiez Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tractor Supply Company -3.27% -1.63% 7.76% 21.41% 40.56% 30.41% Zumiez Inc. -6.32% -3.66% -2.67% -2.02% 9.6% 29.21%

For the past year Tractor Supply Company has stronger performance than Zumiez Inc.

Summary

On 11 of the 12 factors Tractor Supply Company beats Zumiez Inc.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use. As of January 26, 2017, it operated 1,600 retail stores in 49 states. The company operates its retail stores under the Tractor Supply Company, DelÂ’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense names. It also operates an e-commerce Website, TractorSupply.com. The company sells its products to recreational farmers, ranchers, and others, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. Tractor Supply Company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

Zumiez Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of January 28, 2017, the company operated 685 stores, including 603 in the United States, 48 in Canada, 29 in Europe, and 5 in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times. It also operates zumiez.com, blue-tomato.com, and fasttimes.com.au e-commerce Websites. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Lynnwood, Washington.