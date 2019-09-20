Tractor Supply Company (TSCO)’s Financial Results Comparing With ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG)

As Specialty Retail Other companies, Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) and ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tractor Supply Company 103 1.34 N/A 4.38 24.84 ZAGG Inc 7 0.35 N/A 0.64 10.44

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Tractor Supply Company and ZAGG Inc. ZAGG Inc has lower revenue and earnings than Tractor Supply Company. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Tractor Supply Company is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than ZAGG Inc, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Tractor Supply Company and ZAGG Inc’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tractor Supply Company 0.00% 36.2% 14.5% ZAGG Inc 0.00% 11.8% 5.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.1 beta indicates that Tractor Supply Company is 10.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, ZAGG Inc is 40.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.4 beta.

Liquidity

Tractor Supply Company has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.2. Competitively, ZAGG Inc’s Current Ratio is 2 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. ZAGG Inc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tractor Supply Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Tractor Supply Company and ZAGG Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tractor Supply Company 0 1 4 2.80 ZAGG Inc 0 0 0 0.00

Tractor Supply Company’s consensus price target is $118.4, while its potential upside is 28.58%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 85.5% of Tractor Supply Company shares and 81.2% of ZAGG Inc shares. Insiders owned 0.3% of Tractor Supply Company shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.7% of ZAGG Inc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tractor Supply Company -3.27% -1.63% 7.76% 21.41% 40.56% 30.41% ZAGG Inc -3.49% -6.75% -17.64% -41.28% -54.74% -32.21%

For the past year Tractor Supply Company had bullish trend while ZAGG Inc had bearish trend.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors Tractor Supply Company beats ZAGG Inc.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use. As of January 26, 2017, it operated 1,600 retail stores in 49 states. The company operates its retail stores under the Tractor Supply Company, DelÂ’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense names. It also operates an e-commerce Website, TractorSupply.com. The company sells its products to recreational farmers, ranchers, and others, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. Tractor Supply Company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through ZAGG and mophie segments. It offers screen protection products; battery cases and power management products for tablets, smartphones, MP3 players, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards; earbuds, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, and cables under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, IFROGZ, and mophie brands. ZAGG Inc sells its products through indirect channels, including big box retailers, wireless retailers, domestic and international distributors, independent Apple retailers, university bookstores, and small independently owned consumer electronics stores, as well as directly to retailers or through distributors; and directly to consumers on its Websites at ZAGG.com and mophie.com. The company also sells its products to franchisees that operate kiosks and ZAGG branded stores in shopping malls and retail centers. ZAGG Inc is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.