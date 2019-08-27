Tractor Supply Company (TSCO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Takung Art Co. Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT)

Both Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) and Takung Art Co. Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) are Specialty Retail Other companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tractor Supply Company 102 1.46 N/A 4.38 24.84 Takung Art Co. Ltd. 1 2.65 N/A -0.78 0.00

Demonstrates Tractor Supply Company and Takung Art Co. Ltd. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tractor Supply Company 0.00% 36.2% 14.5% Takung Art Co. Ltd. 0.00% -67.5% -25.6%

Risk and Volatility

Tractor Supply Company has a beta of 1.1 and its 10.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Takung Art Co. Ltd. is 52.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.48 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Tractor Supply Company and Takung Art Co. Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tractor Supply Company 0 1 4 2.80 Takung Art Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Tractor Supply Company has a 19.77% upside potential and a consensus target price of $118.4.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 85.5% of Tractor Supply Company shares and 0.6% of Takung Art Co. Ltd. shares. 0.3% are Tractor Supply Company’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 47.1% of Takung Art Co. Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tractor Supply Company -3.27% -1.63% 7.76% 21.41% 40.56% 30.41% Takung Art Co. Ltd. 10.97% -13.92% -18.48% -7.29% -70.6% -11.51%

For the past year Tractor Supply Company has 30.41% stronger performance while Takung Art Co. Ltd. has -11.51% weaker performance.

Summary

Tractor Supply Company beats on 8 of the 9 factors Takung Art Co. Ltd.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use. As of January 26, 2017, it operated 1,600 retail stores in 49 states. The company operates its retail stores under the Tractor Supply Company, DelÂ’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense names. It also operates an e-commerce Website, TractorSupply.com. The company sells its products to recreational farmers, ranchers, and others, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. Tractor Supply Company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

Takung Art Co., Ltd., through its subsidiary, HongKong Takung Assets and Equity of Artworks Exchange Co., Ltd., operates an electronic online platform located at eng.takungae.com for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in valuable artwork in ownership units in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access an art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors. The companyÂ’s platform engages in the offering and trading of artwork, such as calligraphy, paintings, sculptures, crafts, jade, jewelry, metal ware, ceramics, and antique furniture. It serves traders, original owners, and offering agents. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.