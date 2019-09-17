Tractor Supply Company (TSCO)’s Financial Results Comparing With National Vision Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

We will be contrasting the differences between Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) and National Vision Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Specialty Retail Other industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tractor Supply Company 103 1.39 N/A 4.38 24.84 National Vision Holdings Inc. 29 1.32 N/A 0.19 163.68

In table 1 we can see Tractor Supply Company and National Vision Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. National Vision Holdings Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Tractor Supply Company. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Tractor Supply Company is trading at a lower P/E ratio than National Vision Holdings Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tractor Supply Company 0.00% 36.2% 14.5% National Vision Holdings Inc. 0.00% 2.1% 0.9%

Liquidity

Tractor Supply Company has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.2. Competitively, National Vision Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and has 0.5 Quick Ratio. Tractor Supply Company’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than National Vision Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Tractor Supply Company and National Vision Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tractor Supply Company 0 1 4 2.80 National Vision Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Tractor Supply Company’s upside potential is 23.77% at a $118.4 consensus price target. Competitively National Vision Holdings Inc. has an average price target of $37, with potential upside of 33.24%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, National Vision Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than Tractor Supply Company.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 85.5% of Tractor Supply Company shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of National Vision Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Tractor Supply Company’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.7% of National Vision Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tractor Supply Company -3.27% -1.63% 7.76% 21.41% 40.56% 30.41% National Vision Holdings Inc. -1.59% 5.97% 17.87% 0.7% -21.3% 12.14%

For the past year Tractor Supply Company was more bullish than National Vision Holdings Inc.

Summary

Tractor Supply Company beats on 9 of the 12 factors National Vision Holdings Inc.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use. As of January 26, 2017, it operated 1,600 retail stores in 49 states. The company operates its retail stores under the Tractor Supply Company, DelÂ’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense names. It also operates an e-commerce Website, TractorSupply.com. The company sells its products to recreational farmers, ranchers, and others, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. Tractor Supply Company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.