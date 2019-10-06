Tractor Supply Company (TSCO)’s Financial Results Comparing With 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) and 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) compete with each other in the Specialty Retail Other sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tractor Supply Company 97 1.71 118.53M 4.38 24.84 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. 15 1.26 24.29M 0.51 38.09

Demonstrates Tractor Supply Company and 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Tractor Supply Company. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Tractor Supply Company is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Tractor Supply Company and 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tractor Supply Company 121,919,358.16% 36.2% 14.5% 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. 160,541,969.60% 10.6% 5.8%

Risk and Volatility

Tractor Supply Company is 10.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.1. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.’s 1.32 beta is the reason why it is 32.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tractor Supply Company are 1.6 and 0.2. Competitively, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. has 2.3 and 1.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tractor Supply Company.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Tractor Supply Company and 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tractor Supply Company 0 1 4 2.80 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 27.16% for Tractor Supply Company with consensus target price of $118.4.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 85.5% of Tractor Supply Company shares are held by institutional investors while 67.8% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Tractor Supply Company’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.8% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tractor Supply Company -3.27% -1.63% 7.76% 21.41% 40.56% 30.41% 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. 1.35% 1.4% -5.73% 46.78% 36.92% 60.1%

For the past year Tractor Supply Company has weaker performance than 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.

Summary

Tractor Supply Company beats on 9 of the 14 factors 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use. As of January 26, 2017, it operated 1,600 retail stores in 49 states. The company operates its retail stores under the Tractor Supply Company, DelÂ’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense names. It also operates an e-commerce Website, TractorSupply.com. The company sells its products to recreational farmers, ranchers, and others, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. Tractor Supply Company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

1-800-Flowers.com, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, and plush stuffed animals. It also provides floral wire service through mybloomnet.net; gourmet gifts, such as fruits and other gourmet items through 1-877-322-1200 or harryanddavid.com; popcorn and specialty treats through 1-800-541-2676 or thepopcornfactory.com; cookies and baked gifts from 1-800-443-8124 or cheryls.com; gift baskets and towers from 1800baskets.com; English muffins and other breakfast treats from 1-800-999-1910 or wolfermans.com; carved fresh fruit arrangements from fruitbouquets.com; and steaks and chops from stockyards.com. The company offers its products to consumers and wholesalers. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Carle Place, New York.