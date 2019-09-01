Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Stake Maintained by Altavista Wealth Management Inc; Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) Holder Vestor Capital Trimmed Its Position

Altavista Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) by 25.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altavista Wealth Management Inc bought 12,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% . The institutional investor held 62,427 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.10 million, up from 49,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Tractor Supply Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $101.88. About 824,700 shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 27/03/2018 – Tractor Supply Co. Searching for 4-H, FFA ‘Great Neighbors’; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity OTC Adds Cboe, Exits Tractor Supply, Cuts Ubisoft; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY SEES FY EPS $3.95 TO $4.15, EST. $4.09; 27/03/2018 – Tractor Supply Co. Searching for 4-H, FFA `Great Neighbors’; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Raises Dividend 15% To Mark The 8th-straight Year Of Increases — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply 1Q Net $71.4M; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Announces 14.8% Dividend Increase, Marking Eighth Consecutive Year of Dividend Increases; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Baird’s 2018 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference; 11/04/2018 – Petsense Expands National Retail Presence With Entry Into Florida; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Releases 2017 Stewardship Report

Vestor Capital Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 3.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vestor Capital Llc sold 4,840 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 117,430 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.42M, down from 122,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vestor Capital Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.36. About 6.00M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 19/05/2018 – NFL star JJ Watt offers to pay for the funerals of Sante Fe High School shooting victims; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Health Adds Danaher, Exits Varian, Cuts J&J; 20/03/2018 – J&J CFO Dominic Caruso to retire, names Joseph Wolk as replacement; 17/04/2018 – J&J INCREASED SALES & REAFFIRMS EPS GUIDANCE; 29/05/2018 – #3 Genmab takes a hit after J&J sounds retreat on cancer combos, as patient deaths force researches to scrap trials; 21/05/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO TO CONSIDER WINDING UP OF CO; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q EPS $1.60; 15/05/2018 – Florida Lawsuit Targets Painkiller Makers Purdue Pharma, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical and Allergan; 22/03/2018 – EpigenCare Named as Johnson & Johnson Innovation Finalist in Skincare Challenge; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE OASYS Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR PLUS

Vestor Capital Llc, which manages about $525.40 million and $546.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds Vanguard Gr (VUG) by 2,471 shares to 66,689 shares, valued at $10.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 7,639 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,860 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci United Kingdom.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bouchey Gru Limited stated it has 4,483 shares. Hgk Asset Management has 62,366 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv has invested 0.03% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Pennsylvania-based Cooke Bieler Limited Partnership has invested 1.67% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). New England Rech And Mgmt owns 34,851 shares for 3.29% of their portfolio. Milestone Grp Inc Inc Inc reported 7,860 shares. American Insurance Company Tx owns 204,650 shares for 1.5% of their portfolio. Parametric Assocs Limited Liability Co holds 9.69M shares. Bowling Port Management Lc has invested 0.67% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Beach Counsel Incorporated Pa has 3.72% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Carderock Capital Mngmt Inc holds 0.29% or 5,089 shares in its portfolio. Psagot Inv House Limited owns 1,861 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Troy Asset Ltd holds 128,974 shares. 14,999 are owned by Alethea Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co. The New York-based Lvw Advsr Lc has invested 1.17% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Here’s How Rising Litigation Charges Are Impacting Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings – Forbes” published on August 27, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Healthcare Stocks to Trade: UNH, JNJ and PFE – Investorplace.com” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: AbbVie vs. Johnson & Johnson – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.30B for 16.05 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Tractor Supply (TSCO) Q2 Earnings Are Poised to Grow – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 22, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on February 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Can We Make Of Tractor Supply Companyâ€™s (NASDAQ:TSCO) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Tractor Supply (TSCO) Down 3.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on May 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Friday Sector Laggards: Services, Healthcare – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Altavista Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $282.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 3,146 shares to 47,325 shares, valued at $4.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.