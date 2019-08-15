Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Stake Has Increased by Altavista Wealth Management Inc; Unisys (UIS) Holder Indexiq Advisors Cut Its Stake by $647,383

Altavista Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) by 25.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altavista Wealth Management Inc bought 12,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% . The institutional investor held 62,427 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.10 million, up from 49,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Tractor Supply Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.22% or $4.4 during the last trading session, reaching $99.84. About 1.14 million shares traded or 0.43% up from the average. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 24/04/2018 – Lake Cty Record: Tractor Supply breaks ground; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY SEES FY COMP SALES +2% TO +3%; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity OTC Adds Cboe, Exits Tractor Supply, Cuts Ubisoft; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply: Sees FY18 Comparable Store Sales Up 2.0%-3.0%; 13/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eleven Classes and Downgrades One Class of JPMBB 2013-C14; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Releases 2017 Stewardship Report; 10/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Results; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Baird’s 2018 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tractor Supply Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSCO)

Indexiq Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Unisys Corp (UIS) by 30.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc sold 58,853 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.82% . The institutional investor held 136,659 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60M, down from 195,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Unisys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $436.03 million market cap company. The stock decreased 6.44% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $8.42. About 1.04 million shares traded or 49.26% up from the average. Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) has declined 2.44% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UIS News: 02/04/2018 – Unisys Names Katie Ebrahimi as Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer; 08/05/2018 – Unisys Launches Unisys InteliServe™, a Service Solution that Transforms the Traditional Service Desk into an Intelligent, Use; 01/05/2018 – Unisys 1Q EPS 62c; 12/04/2018 – S&PGR CUTS UNISYS TO ‘B-‘ ON HIGHER LEVERAGE; WEAK OP; 28/03/2018 – Unisys Announces New Advanced Endpoint Protection Solution to Help Organizations Combat Today’s Rapidly Evolving Malware; 29/03/2018 – Australians Increasingly Prefer to Engage with Government Online and via Mobile Apps – Unisys Connected Government Study; 23/03/2018 – Unisys Federal Civilian Agency Vice President Lee Ann Anderson Receives Federal 100 Award; 01/05/2018 – Unisys Backs 2018 Rev $2.75B-$2.875B; 23/05/2018 – Taiwan Bank Customers Ready to Embrace Artificial Intelligence and Automation in Digital Banking – Unisys Banking Insights Surv; 08/05/2018 – Unisys Launches Unisys lnteliServe™, a Service Solution that Transforms the Traditional Service Desk into an Intelligent, User-Centric Experience for Digital Workers

More notable recent Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Air India Cargo to Use Unisys Digisticsâ„¢ to Create a Connected Cargo Ecosystem – PRNewswire” on July 29, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Unisys Announces Resignation of Chief Financial Officer Inder M. Singh, Appointment of Controller Mike Thomson as Interim CFO – GuruFocus.com” published on April 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Unisys Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Think About Buying Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “13 Stocks To Watch For February 13, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: February 13, 2019.

More notable recent Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “HIBB vs. TSCO: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Omits Key Positions to Boost Savings – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 22, 2019 – Nasdaq” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Before It’s Too Late – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Calling All Poultry Enthusiasts: Tractor Supply Offering Nationwide Event to Start or Grow Your Flock This Season – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.