Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Shares Rose While Aurora Investment Counsel Has Decreased Holding by $617,652; Applied Materials (AMAT) Shareholder Peapack Gladstone Financial Has Upped Position by $1.77 Million

Aurora Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) by 28.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurora Investment Counsel sold 5,719 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% . The institutional investor held 14,517 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.58 million, down from 20,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel who had been investing in Tractor Supply Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $89.61. About 1.41M shares traded or 8.06% up from the average. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 10/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Results; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO – CONFIRMS 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY 1Q EPS 57C, EST. 57C; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY SEES FY COMP SALES +2% TO +3%; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Sees FY18 Sales $7.69B-$7.77B; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Releases 2017 Stewardship Report; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply: Sees FY18 Comparable Store Sales Up 2.0%-3.0%; 08/03/2018 Tractor Supply Company Announces Expansion of Scholarship Program With Women in Technology Tennessee; 23/05/2018 – Tractor Supply’s “Follow Us to the Fair” Tour to Embark on Cross-Country Journey; 24/04/2018 – Lake Cty Record: Tractor Supply breaks ground

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) by 171.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought 40,154 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 63,607 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.86M, up from 23,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Applied Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $49.34. About 4.11M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC – QUARTERLY REVENUE OF $4.57 BLN, UP 29 PERCENT YEAR OVER YEAR; 07/03/2018 – Applied Materials Receives lntel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 29/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 17/05/2018 – Chip gear maker Applied Materials reports 29 pct rise in revenue; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA ADDED LRCX, WFC, UBS, AMAT, KNX IN 1Q: 13F; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY GAAP SHR $1.09; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE REDUCED JPM, BAC, PYPL, AMAT, GOOGL IN 1Q: 13F; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sags on Weaker Revenue Outlook — Barron’s Blog

Analysts await Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 10.53% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.95 per share. TSCO’s profit will be $125.24 million for 21.34 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.80 actual earnings per share reported by Tractor Supply Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 37 investors sold TSCO shares while 197 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 95.08 million shares or 0.07% less from 95.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Edgestream Partners Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.74% or 60,535 shares. Aurora Inv Counsel holds 0.75% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 14,517 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 6,512 shares. First Merchants has 4,913 shares. Central Savings Bank And Trust stated it has 0% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Natixis Advsrs LP reported 79,947 shares. Clean Yield Gru stated it has 12,880 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Shine Invest Advisory reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Colony Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Td Asset Management stated it has 0.01% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Capwealth Advsr Limited Liability Company stated it has 42,305 shares. Nomura Asset Limited holds 0.02% or 22,353 shares in its portfolio. Retirement Sys Of Alabama reported 56,267 shares stake. Catalyst Cap Advsrs Llc reported 8,300 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct has 0.07% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 19,390 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold AMAT shares while 286 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 198 raised stakes. 706.95 million shares or 0.64% more from 702.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Johnson Investment Counsel has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Stonebridge Capital Management owns 19,900 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Hbk Invs Limited Partnership reported 7,834 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 156,147 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Regions Financial Corp owns 91,532 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Factory Mutual Ins reported 263,200 shares. 76,136 are held by Artemis Investment Mngmt Llp. Wealth Planning Limited Liability reported 0.02% stake. Jackson Square Prns Ltd Liability accumulated 9.94M shares. 7,400 are owned by Crestwood Advsr Limited Liability Company. The Connecticut-based Zebra Capital Management Limited Com has invested 0.66% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). 238,602 are held by Nuance Investments Lc. Cleararc Capital holds 0.19% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) or 13,975 shares. Sound Shore Mngmt Ct owns 3.76 million shares. Cohen Mgmt holds 193,600 shares or 2.03% of its portfolio.

