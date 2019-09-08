Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Shareholder Patten & Patten Lowered Position by $349,200 as Share Value Rose; Blackstone Group LP Unit (BX) Position Lifted by Williams Jones & Associates Llc

Williams Jones & Associates Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Group LP Unit (BX) by 2.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Williams Jones & Associates Llc bought 20,621 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 864,531 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.23M, up from 843,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Williams Jones & Associates Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP Unit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $50.37. About 3.83M shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 21/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES TO BE ACQUIRED BY BLACKSTONE FOR $33.50 PER SHARE IN $4.8 BILLION TRANSACTION; 29/03/2018 – Blackstone Law, APC Has Filed a Lawsuit Against the Los Angeles Dodgers for Allegedly Trying to Corner the Secondary Ticket Market Causing Ticket Prices to Skyrocket; 23/03/2018 – Blackstone Fund Acquires Minority Stake in Buyout Firm Kohlberg; 13/04/2018 – Blackstone acquires autism care specialist CARD; 16/05/2018 – Blackstone’s Canada Housing Cousin Says Rentals Just Heating Up; 21/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL TO BE ACQUIRED BY BLACKSTONE FOR $33.50/SHR; 21/05/2018 – IHS Markit To Buy Ipreo for $1.855B From Private Equity Funds Managed by Blackstone Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking Division; 19/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE AND CELANESE ABANDON JV ON EU OPPOSITION; 20/03/2018 – ZELL SAYS GRAY IS VERY SMART, WILL DO GREAT JOB AT BLACKSTONE; 13/03/2018 – China’s sovereign wealth fund sells stake in Blackstone

Patten & Patten Inc decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc sold 3,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% . The institutional investor held 140,061 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.69M, down from 143,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Tractor Supply Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $103.54. About 1.84 million shares traded or 59.32% up from the average. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO – CONFIRMS 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Raises Dividend to 31c Vs. 27c; 23/05/2018 – Tractor Supply’s “Follow Us to the Fair” Tour to Embark on Cross-Country Journey; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Baird’s 2018 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply 1Q Net $71.4M; 10/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Results; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY SEES FY EPS $3.95 TO $4.15, EST. $4.09; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Baird’s 2018 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference; 23/05/2018 – Tractor Supply’s “Follow Us to the Fair” Tour to Embark on Cross-Country Journey; 13/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eleven Classes and Downgrades One Class of JPMBB 2013-C14

Williams Jones & Associates Llc, which manages about $4.95 billion and $4.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp Com (NYSE:UNP) by 4,227 shares to 19,155 shares, valued at $3.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 47,605 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,272 shares, and cut its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4.

Patten & Patten Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $911.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,315 shares to 314,589 shares, valued at $59.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 8,132 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,183 shares, and has risen its stake in Progressive Corp. (NYSE:PGR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.