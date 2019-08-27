Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Shareholder Nomura Holdings Boosted Its Holding; Signaturefd Upped Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding by $2.68 Million; Market Value Rose

Nomura Holdings Inc increased its stake in Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) by 15.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc bought 24,954 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% . The institutional investor held 185,581 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.07 million, up from 160,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Tractor Supply Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $99.46. About 567,863 shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity OTC Adds Cboe, Exits Tractor Supply, Cuts Ubisoft; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Announces 14.8% Dividend Increase, Marking Eighth Consecutive Year of Dividend Increases; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO. CONFIRMS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO TSCO.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.09, REV VIEW $7.73 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Raises Dividend 15% To Mark The 8th-straight Year Of Increases — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY 1Q EPS 57C, EST. 57C; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Baird’s 2018 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply 1Q Net $71.4M; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Releases 2017 Stewardship Report; 11/04/2018 – Petsense Expands National Retail Presence With Entry Into Florida

Signaturefd Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 13272% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signaturefd Llc bought 26,544 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 26,744 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.71 million, up from 200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signaturefd Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $337.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $105.64. About 7.61M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY – ON APRIL 26, CO ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH VARIOUS LENDERS & JPMORGAN CHASE BANK N.A. AS ADMINISTRATIVE AGENT & LENDER; 15/05/2018 – Corning Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – CenturyLink to participate in J.P. Morgan investor conference; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access For; 10/04/2018 – NISOURCE INC Nl.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $23; 15/05/2018 – “There are a lot of people that haven’t been through many things in this youthful industry,” notes Timothy Parton, a portfolio manager at J.P. Morgan; 14/03/2018 – Fin Planning: JPMorgan to acquire more ETFs: News Scan; 16/05/2018 – COMMERZBANK AG CBKG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 11.5 FROM EUR 11; 20/03/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Merrill Lynch, JPMorgan Lead $8B Coty Refi

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 48 investors sold TSCO shares while 186 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 95.15 million shares or 3.31% less from 98.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 406,800 were accumulated by Swiss National Bank & Trust. Assetmark holds 714 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Trustmark Fincl Bank Department stated it has 496 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.05% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Stifel holds 0.04% or 131,448 shares in its portfolio. Plante Moran Advsrs Ltd holds 102 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Com owns 2,760 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans, Minnesota-based fund reported 5,416 shares. First In owns 585 shares. Fjarde Ap owns 39,109 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Usa Fincl Portformulas reported 1.04% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt invested in 6,854 shares. Westfield Cap LP has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Private Na has 5,985 shares. Adage Cap Prns Gru Ltd Llc invested in 0.04% or 152,100 shares.

Nomura Holdings Inc, which manages about $23.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American International Group (NYSE:AIG) by 88,784 shares to 11,216 shares, valued at $491,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Devon Energy Corp (Call) (NYSE:DVN) by 99,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,000 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Gold Miners E (Call).

Signaturefd Llc, which manages about $2.04B and $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 382 shares to 4,510 shares, valued at $8.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 98,031 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 691,120 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV).

