Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Shareholder Altavista Wealth Management Has Raised Its Position by $1.23 Million as Stock Value Rose; Point72 Asset Management LP Has Boosted Its Kar Auction Svcs (KAR) Stake by $37.46 Million; Shares Rose

Altavista Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) by 25.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altavista Wealth Management Inc bought 12,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% . The institutional investor held 62,427 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.10 million, up from 49,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Tractor Supply Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $107.58. About 932,394 shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 24/04/2018 – Lake Cty Record: Tractor Supply breaks ground; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO – CONFIRMS 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Sees FY18 Sales $7.69B-$7.77B; 11/04/2018 – Petsense Expands National Retail Presence With Entry Into Florida; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO TSCO.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.09, REV VIEW $7.73 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Results; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply 1Q Net $71.4M; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO. CONFIRMS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Sees FY18 EPS $3.95-EPS $4.15; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tractor Supply Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSCO)

Point72 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR) by 5910.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp bought 734,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.88% . The hedge fund held 746,962 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.33 million, up from 12,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Kar Auction Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $24.63. About 3.09M shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 OPERATING ADJ NET INCOME PER SHARE BETWEEN $2.89 – $3.04; 27/03/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SEES FY ADJ OPER EPS $2.89 TO $3.04, EST. $2.93; 16/05/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC KAR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE BETWEEN $2.40 – $2.55; 21/05/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION 1Q ADJ EPS 82C, EST. 76C; 20/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils ‘H’ — Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 24/04/2018 – KAR Auction Services, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nightstar Therapeutics Plc by 604,012 shares to 729,628 shares, valued at $18.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Warrior Met Coal Inc by 11,107 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,321 shares, and cut its stake in Bausch Health Cos Inc.

More notable recent KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “75 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “KAR Board of Directors Approves IAA Salvage Auction Business Spin-Off – PRNewswire” published on June 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why KAR Auction Services “Plummeted” 55.5% in June – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What We Think Of KAR Auction Services, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:KAR) Investment Potential – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

More notable recent Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Will Office Depot’s (ODP) Efforts Help Revive the Stock? – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Tractor Supply (TSCO) Down 3.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on May 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Does Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stand Up To These Simple Dividend Safety Checks? – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Tractor Supply (TSCO) Rides on Robust Omni-Channel Strategy – Nasdaq” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “HIBB vs. TSCO: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

