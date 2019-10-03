Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Share Value Rose While Patten & Patten Trimmed Its Holding; As Cognizant Technology (CTSH) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Wendell David Associates Has Decreased by $1.19 Million Its Stake

Patten & Patten Inc decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) by 2.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc sold 3,201 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% . The institutional investor held 136,860 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.89 million, down from 140,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Tractor Supply Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $90.57. About 3.01 million shares traded or 126.64% up from the average. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 27/03/2018 – Tractor Supply Co. Searching for 4-H, FFA ‘Great Neighbors’; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO – CONFIRMS 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Baird’s 2018 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Raises Dividend to 31c Vs. 27c; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Sees FY18 EPS $3.95-EPS $4.15; 27/03/2018 – Tractor Supply Co. Searching for 4-H, FFA `Great Neighbors’; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Four and Downgrades Three Classes of JPMCC 2007-LDP10; 16/05/2018 – Tractor Supply at Site Visit Hosted By Bernstein AB Today; 24/04/2018 – Lake Cty Record: Tractor Supply breaks ground; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Releases 2017 Stewardship Report

Wendell David Associates Inc decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology (CTSH) by 49.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wendell David Associates Inc sold 18,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 19,336 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23M, down from 38,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $59.94. About 3.33M shares traded or 2.75% up from the average. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 27/03/2018 – The Hindu: I-T dept freezes bank accounts of Cognizant; 29/03/2018 – FTC: 20180943: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation; Edgewater Growth Capital Partners III, LP; 14/05/2018 – IDP Education Partners with Cognizant to Help Students Realise Their International Study and Career Goals; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – ASR AGREEMENT IS A CONTINUATION OF ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $3.4 BLN CAPITAL RETURN PLAN; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.55, REV VIEW $16.23 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – “THIS UPDATED INTERPRETATION OF THE GILTI PROVISION IS ESTIMATED TO HAVE A FULL YEAR EPS IMPACT OF $0.09 PER SHARE” – CONF CALL; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant CFO Sees Benefits of Cost Cuts and ‘Digitization’ Playing Out — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY – HIGH COURT OF CHENNAI INSTRUCTED INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT TO NOT TAKE FURTHER ACTION PENDING FURTHER HEARINGS BEFORE COURT; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT LAUNCHES $300M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT SAYS HIGH COURT LIFTS ATTACHMENT OF CTSH ACCOUNTS

Analysts await Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 10.53% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.95 per share. TSCO’s profit will be $125.23M for 21.56 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.80 actual EPS reported by Tractor Supply Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $579.90 million for 14.27 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.

