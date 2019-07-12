Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Is At $110.52 Formed Wedge; Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Has 1.29 Sentiment

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI) investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.29, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 171 hedge funds increased or started new stock positions, while 133 decreased and sold their equity positions in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 138.57 million shares, up from 135.50 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Omega Healthcare Investors Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 5 to 4 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 34 Reduced: 99 Increased: 122 New Position: 49.

Among 5 analysts covering Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Tractor Supply had 12 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, April 26 by Morgan Stanley. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, February 14 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, May 16. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, April 26 by Wedbush. The stock of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 48 investors sold Tractor Supply Company shares while 186 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 95.15 million shares or 3.31% less from 98.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset owns 258,093 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Company has invested 0.22% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Reilly Financial Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. Bank Of America De accumulated 0.01% or 736,060 shares. Northern Trust reported 1.49 million shares. Mckinley Cap Management Llc Delaware holds 12,698 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Sandy Spring State Bank accumulated 14 shares or 0% of the stock. Shine Invest Advisory Svcs Inc owns 438 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Contravisory Investment Mngmt has 0.21% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 5,429 shares. Td Mgmt Lc accumulated 0.31% or 15,107 shares. Hanson Mcclain, a California-based fund reported 1,155 shares. Oppenheimer & Communication Incorporated has 2,410 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation has 108 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Beck Mack And Oliver Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 6,851 shares. Hendershot Invs reported 0.98% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Analysts await Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.81 EPS, up 7.10% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.69 per share. TSCO’s profit will be $218.36 million for 15.27 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Tractor Supply Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 187.30% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 2.84% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $37.01. About 4.29 million shares traded or 176.27% up from the average. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI) has risen 30.39% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.96% the S&P500. Some Historical OHI News: 11/05/2018 – Omega Announces 2018 Investor Day Webcast; 07/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC OHI.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $2.96 TO $3.06; 07/03/2018 – Omega Healthcare Backs Adjusted FFO Guidance of $2.96/Shr-$3.06/Shr; 23/04/2018 – Employee Benefit: U.S. Department of Labor Proposes Penalties for Farm Supply Company For Operating Damaged Forklift at its Ohi; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA REPORTS RESTRUCTURING PLAN FOR ORIANNA FACILITIES; 04/04/2018 – CEO Pickett Gifts 600 Of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc; 07/03/2018 – Omega Healthcare Backs 2018 FFO $2.88/Shr-FFO $2.98/Shr; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare 1Q FFO 71c/Sh; 07/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Tennessee-based nursing home chain Orianna files for bankruptcy; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare 1Q EPS 42c

Edmp Inc. holds 4.47% of its portfolio in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. for 120,034 shares. Legg Mason Inc. owns 1,435 shares or 4.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, V3 Capital Management L.P. has 3.72% invested in the company for 511,500 shares. The Michigan-based White Pine Investment Co has invested 3.02% in the stock. Rench Wealth Management Inc., a Texas-based fund reported 83,622 shares.