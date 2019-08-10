Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Holding Lifted by Sterling Capital Management Llc; As Cheniere Energy (LNG) Valuation Rose, Harvest Fund Advisors Has Increased by $99.50 Million Its Position

Sterling Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) by 25.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Capital Management Llc bought 10,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% . The institutional investor held 54,040 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.28 million, up from 43,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tractor Supply Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $107.58. About 932,394 shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500.

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 33.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc bought 1.46M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 5.88M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $401.70M, up from 4.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $62.34. About 2.22M shares traded or 15.54% up from the average. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 22/05/2018 – Cheniere Makes Positive Final Investment Decision on Train 3 at the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q Net $357M; 24/04/2018 – CQP, LNG: Cheniere settles with US safety regulators over LNG storage tanks mishap at Sabine Pass export terminal; Two tanks are expected to be allowed back into service eventually, following repairs, corrective actions, other modifications – ! $CQP $LNG; 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE WILL ADD MORE PIPELINE REDUNDANCY FOR RELIABILITY: CEO; 09/03/2018 – Cheniere Partners Holdings Posts 2017 Annual Report; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE DOESN’T SEE ANY OPERATIONAL IMPACT FRON TANK ISSUES; 07/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 7 (Table); 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY CEO JACK FUSCO COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cheniere Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNG)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. C M Bidwell & Associate Ltd holds 0.16% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) or 2,350 shares. Pnc Financial holds 0% or 6,962 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Port Associate Ltd holds 308,948 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Hl Fincl Svcs Ltd Liability Company holds 9,168 shares. Wells Fargo Company Mn holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 616,574 shares. Marshall Wace Llp reported 61,199 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Focused Wealth Mngmt Inc has 0% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 200 shares. Oppenheimer Com holds 0.02% or 10,100 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt owns 1,153 shares. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase & has 0% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 144,975 shares. Fiduciary holds 0.01% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) or 4,000 shares. Prudential Financial invested in 0.01% or 44,930 shares. Comm Commercial Bank holds 0% or 3,113 shares. Wellington Shields Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 45,600 shares. Manchester Management Limited Com holds 277 shares.

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.20 billion and $10.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP) by 3.56 million shares to 4.00 million shares, valued at $242.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Westlake Chem Partners Lp (NYSE:WLKP) by 673,376 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 618,476 shares, and cut its stake in Andeavor Logistics Lp.

Sterling Capital Management Llc, which manages about $45.64B and $10.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 44,312 shares to 157,628 shares, valued at $1.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 358,820 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.29M shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).