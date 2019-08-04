Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) and Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Comparing side by side

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) and Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SBH), both competing one another are Specialty Retail Other companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tractor Supply Company 100 1.58 N/A 4.38 24.84 Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. 16 0.41 N/A 1.97 6.98

Demonstrates Tractor Supply Company and Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Tractor Supply Company. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Tractor Supply Company is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Sally Beauty Holdings Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Tractor Supply Company and Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tractor Supply Company 0.00% 36.2% 14.5% Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. 0.00% -102.6% 11.6%

Volatility & Risk

Tractor Supply Company is 10.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.1 beta. Competitively, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.’s 58.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.42 beta.

Liquidity

1.6 and 0.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tractor Supply Company. Its rival Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.8 and 0.5 respectively. Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Tractor Supply Company.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Tractor Supply Company and Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tractor Supply Company 0 1 5 2.83 Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. 1 1 0 2.50

$115.5 is Tractor Supply Company’s average target price while its potential upside is 7.88%. Competitively Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. has an average target price of $13.5, with potential upside of 3.29%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Tractor Supply Company is looking more favorable than Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Tractor Supply Company and Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 85.5% and 0%. About 0.3% of Tractor Supply Company’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.4% of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tractor Supply Company -3.27% -1.63% 7.76% 21.41% 40.56% 30.41% Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. 12.9% 9.48% -13.75% -20.49% -15.91% -19.41%

For the past year Tractor Supply Company has 30.41% stronger performance while Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. has -19.41% weaker performance.

Summary

Tractor Supply Company beats on 12 of the 12 factors Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use. As of January 26, 2017, it operated 1,600 retail stores in 49 states. The company operates its retail stores under the Tractor Supply Company, DelÂ’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense names. It also operates an e-commerce Website, TractorSupply.com. The company sells its products to recreational farmers, ranchers, and others, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. Tractor Supply Company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, beauty sundries, and styling tools for retail customers and salon professionals. This segment also provides products under third-party brands, such as Clairol, CHI, China Glaze, OPI, and Conair, as well as exclusive-label merchandise. As of September 30, 2016, it operated 3,763 company-operated retail stores under the Sally Beauty banner in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Chile, Colombia, Peru, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and Spain; and 18 franchised stores in the United Kingdom, Belgium, and certain other European countries. The Beauty Systems Group segment offers professional beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, beauty sundries, and styling tools directly to salons and salon professionals through its sales force, as well as through company-operated and franchised stores. This segment also sells products under third-party brands, such as Paul Mitchell, Wella, Sebastian, Goldwell, Joico, and Aquage. This segment had 1,174 company-operated stores under the CosmoProf banner in the United States and Canada, as well as 164 franchised stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and certain European countries. The company also distributes its products through full-service/exclusive distribution, open-line distribution, directly, and mega-salon stores. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Denton, Texas.