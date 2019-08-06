Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) and PCM Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) and PCM Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Specialty Retail Other industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tractor Supply Company 101 1.51 N/A 4.38 24.84 PCM Inc. 31 0.20 N/A 1.97 17.70

Table 1 highlights Tractor Supply Company and PCM Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. PCM Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Tractor Supply Company. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Tractor Supply Company is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) and PCM Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tractor Supply Company 0.00% 36.2% 14.5% PCM Inc. 0.00% 16.5% 3.3%

Volatility and Risk

Tractor Supply Company’s 1.1 beta indicates that its volatility is 10.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. From a competition point of view, PCM Inc. has a 1.34 beta which is 34.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Tractor Supply Company’s Current Ratio is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 0.2. On the competitive side is, PCM Inc. which has a 1.1 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. Tractor Supply Company is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to PCM Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Tractor Supply Company and PCM Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tractor Supply Company 0 1 5 2.83 PCM Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 12.41% for Tractor Supply Company with consensus target price of $115.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 85.5% of Tractor Supply Company shares and 63.4% of PCM Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.3% of Tractor Supply Company shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.6% of PCM Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tractor Supply Company -3.27% -1.63% 7.76% 21.41% 40.56% 30.41% PCM Inc. 0% -0.37% 25.69% 63.06% 65.46% 97.79%

For the past year Tractor Supply Company was less bullish than PCM Inc.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors Tractor Supply Company beats PCM Inc.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use. As of January 26, 2017, it operated 1,600 retail stores in 49 states. The company operates its retail stores under the Tractor Supply Company, DelÂ’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense names. It also operates an e-commerce Website, TractorSupply.com. The company sells its products to recreational farmers, ranchers, and others, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. Tractor Supply Company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

PCM, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-vendor provider of technology products and solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Public Sector, and Canada. It primarily sells device products, servers, storage products, networks, printers, and related accessories and devices. The company also provides software asset management, and hardware sales and services, as well as software value-added reseller services, managed services, cloud-based services, consulting, and IT management and related services. PCM, Inc. markets its products, services, and solutions to individual; commercial businesses; state, local, and federal governments; and educational institutions through its sales force, field and internal service teams, direct marketing channels, and data centers. The company was formerly known as PC Mall, Inc. and changed its name to PCM, Inc. in December 2012. PCM, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.