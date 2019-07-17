Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) and Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Comparing side by side

As Specialty Retail Other businesses, Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) and Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tractor Supply Company 98 1.67 N/A 4.38 22.66 Etsy Inc. 63 11.69 N/A 0.75 82.52

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Tractor Supply Company and Etsy Inc. Etsy Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Tractor Supply Company. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Tractor Supply Company is presently more affordable than Etsy Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tractor Supply Company 0.00% 36.2% 14.5% Etsy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.11 shows that Tractor Supply Company is 11.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Etsy Inc. has a 1.03 beta and it is 3.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Tractor Supply Company’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.6 and 0.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Etsy Inc. are 4.9 and 4.9 respectively. Etsy Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Tractor Supply Company.

Analyst Ratings

Tractor Supply Company and Etsy Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tractor Supply Company 0 1 5 2.83 Etsy Inc. 0 4 6 2.60

Tractor Supply Company has an average target price of $114.83, and a 3.35% upside potential. On the other hand, Etsy Inc.’s potential upside is 10.38% and its average target price is $70. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Etsy Inc. is looking more favorable than Tractor Supply Company.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Tractor Supply Company and Etsy Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 87.5% and 98.4% respectively. Insiders held 0.2% of Tractor Supply Company shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of Etsy Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tractor Supply Company -2.2% -5.01% 3.58% 2.19% 39.39% 18.96% Etsy Inc. -9.09% -6.51% 12.45% 19% 110.37% 30.1%

For the past year Tractor Supply Company has weaker performance than Etsy Inc.

Summary

Tractor Supply Company beats Etsy Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use. As of January 26, 2017, it operated 1,600 retail stores in 49 states. The company operates its retail stores under the Tractor Supply Company, DelÂ’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense names. It also operates an e-commerce Website, TractorSupply.com. The company sells its products to recreational farmers, ranchers, and others, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. Tractor Supply Company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

Etsy, Inc. operates as a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline worldwide. Its platform includes its markets, services, and technology, which enables to engage a community of sellers and buyers. The company offers approximately 45 million items across approximately 50 retail categories to buyers. It also provides various seller services, including direct checkouts, promoted listings, and shipping labels, as well as Pattern by Etsy to create custom Websites; and seller tool and education resources to start, manage, and scale businesses to entrepreneurs primarily through Etsy.com. In addition, the company operates A Little Market, a handmade and supplies market for sellers and buyers. Etsy, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.