Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) and eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) and eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Specialty Retail Other companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tractor Supply Company 103 1.36 N/A 4.38 24.84 eBay Inc. 38 3.12 N/A 2.09 19.74

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. eBay Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Tractor Supply Company. Business that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Tractor Supply Company is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Tractor Supply Company and eBay Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tractor Supply Company 0.00% 36.2% 14.5% eBay Inc. 0.00% 42.6% 10.7%

Volatility and Risk

Tractor Supply Company is 10.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.1 beta. eBay Inc.’s 38.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.38 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tractor Supply Company are 1.6 and 0.2. Competitively, eBay Inc. has 1.3 and 1.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Tractor Supply Company’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than eBay Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Tractor Supply Company and eBay Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tractor Supply Company 0 1 4 2.80 eBay Inc. 0 5 8 2.62

Tractor Supply Company’s average price target is $118.4, while its potential upside is 26.56%. Competitively eBay Inc. has an average price target of $43.62, with potential upside of 8.08%. Based on the data given earlier, Tractor Supply Company is looking more favorable than eBay Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 85.5% of Tractor Supply Company shares and 92.8% of eBay Inc. shares. About 0.3% of Tractor Supply Company’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.3% of eBay Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tractor Supply Company -3.27% -1.63% 7.76% 21.41% 40.56% 30.41% eBay Inc. 0.39% 3.26% 8.97% 20.86% 22.33% 46.74%

For the past year Tractor Supply Company was less bullish than eBay Inc.

Summary

Tractor Supply Company beats eBay Inc. on 10 of the 12 factors.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use. As of January 26, 2017, it operated 1,600 retail stores in 49 states. The company operates its retail stores under the Tractor Supply Company, DelÂ’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense names. It also operates an e-commerce Website, TractorSupply.com. The company sells its products to recreational farmers, ranchers, and others, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. Tractor Supply Company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

eBay Inc. operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. Its platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. The companyÂ’s Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and Ticketbis platforms that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets. Its Classifieds platforms include a collection of brands, such as mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others, which offer online classifieds to enable people find whatever they are looking for in their local communities. The companyÂ’s platforms enable users to find, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks. eBay Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.