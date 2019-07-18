Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Analysts See $1.81 EPS; Profile of 1 Analysts Covering Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG)

Analysts expect Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) to report $1.81 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 7.10% from last quarter’s $1.69 EPS. TSCO’s profit would be $218.37M giving it 15.35 P/E if the $1.81 EPS is correct. After having $0.63 EPS previously, Tractor Supply Company’s analysts see 187.30% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $111.11. About 772,086 shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 39.39% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.96% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Baird’s 2018 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference; 05/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Kicks Off Semi-Annual 4-H Fundraiser; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY SEES FY COMP SALES +2% TO +3%; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY 1Q EPS 57C, EST. 57C; 24/04/2018 – Lake Cty Record: Tractor Supply breaks ground; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Co Hldrs Elect Denise L. Jackson to Its Bd of Directors; 10/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Results; 23/05/2018 – Tractor Supply’s “Follow Us to the Fair” Tour to Embark on Cross-Country Journey; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply 1Q EPS 57c; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Sees FY18 EPS $3.95-EPS $4.15

Among 5 analysts covering Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Big Yellow Group Plc had 22 analyst reports since January 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, January 28, the company rating was downgraded by Berenberg. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, June 5 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Equal Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, March 14. Goldman Sachs maintained it with “Neutral” rating and GBX 972 target in Friday, January 25 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 4 by Goldman Sachs. The stock has “Hold” rating by Liberum Capital on Friday, February 8. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Liberum Capital. Peel Hunt maintained it with “Hold” rating and GBX 1000 target in Monday, June 17 report. Peel Hunt maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report. See Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG) latest ratings:

Among 6 analysts covering Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Tractor Supply had 13 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, July 16, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. Morgan Stanley maintained Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) rating on Friday, April 26. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $10400 target. Barclays Capital maintained Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) on Thursday, May 16 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Wedbush. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, February 14 report. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company has market cap of $13.41 billion. The firm offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use. It has a 25.36 P/E ratio. As of January 26, 2017, it operated 1,600 retail stores in 49 states.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 48 investors sold Tractor Supply Company shares while 186 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 95.15 million shares or 3.31% less from 98.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kepos Cap Limited Partnership has invested 0.51% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Citigroup stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Brown Brothers Harriman, New York-based fund reported 4 shares. Willis Investment Counsel holds 1.33% or 401,900 shares. Fil invested 0% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Sg Americas Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). 8,879 were accumulated by Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon stated it has 0.05% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Psagot House Ltd invested 0% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Natixis has invested 0.03% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Catalyst Advsrs Llc holds 10,500 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mngmt reported 0.14% stake. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Meeder Asset Mgmt owns 702 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 1.88M were accumulated by Waddell Reed.

Another recent and important Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG): What We Can Expect From This Growth Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019.