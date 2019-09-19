Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Analysts See $1.05 EPS; Two Sigma Securities Has Lifted Pioneer Nat Res Co (Call) (PXD) Position

Two Sigma Securities Llc increased Pioneer Nat Res Co (Call) (PXD) stake by 808.62% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Two Sigma Securities Llc acquired 46,900 shares as Pioneer Nat Res Co (Call) (PXD)’s stock declined 12.62%. The Two Sigma Securities Llc holds 52,700 shares with $8.11 million value, up from 5,800 last quarter. Pioneer Nat Res Co (Call) now has $23.03B valuation. The stock decreased 0.89% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $137.77. About 1.27 million shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 26/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $250; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Net $178M; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: CONVERSATION WITH OPEC AT DINNER WAS `FRUITFUL’; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK- SHALE EXECUTIVES’ MEETING WITH OPEC OFFICIALS “COLLEGIAL” AND FOCUSED ON SUPPLYING GLOBAL OIL DEMAND -PIONEER CEO; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Expects Idle Compressors Can Be Used to Reinitiate Production in Late March, Early April; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS CONSIDERING ADDING MORE PERMIAN DRILLING RIGS LATER IN 2018; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS DVN, ENI, OMV AND PXD ARE RELATIVE WINNERS; 06/03/2018 – Pioneer CEO Sees Crude Production Outgrowing Past Cycles (Video); 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NEEDS SOME TIME TO WORK OUT FINAL 2018 CAPEX INCREASE

Analysts expect Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) to report $1.05 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 10.53% from last quarter’s $0.95 EPS. TSCO’s profit would be $125.23 million giving it 22.27 P/E if the $1.05 EPS is correct. After having $1.80 EPS previously, Tractor Supply Company’s analysts see -41.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.73% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $93.55. About 1.82 million shares traded or 48.27% up from the average. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY 1Q EPS 57C, EST. 57C; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Raises Dividend 15% To Mark The 8th-straight Year Of Increases — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – Tractor Supply Co. Searching for 4-H, FFA `Great Neighbors’; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Baird’s 2018 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY SEES FY EPS $3.95 TO $4.15, EST. $4.09; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Sees FY18 Sales $7.69B-$7.77B; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tractor Supply Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSCO); 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of JPMCC 2010-C1; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Co Hldrs Elect Denise L. Jackson to Its Bd of Directors; 24/04/2018 – Lake Cty Record: Tractor Supply breaks ground

More notable recent Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Why We Think Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) Could Be Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance" on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Should You Be Pleased About The CEO Pay At Tractor Supply Company's (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Yahoo Finance" published on September 01, 2019

Among 5 analysts covering Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Tractor Supply has $12500 highest and $96 lowest target. $118.40’s average target is 26.56% above currents $93.55 stock price. Tractor Supply had 14 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, April 26 by Wedbush. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Overweight” on Tuesday, July 16. Morgan Stanley maintained Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) rating on Tuesday, July 23. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $10800 target. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $11500 target in Thursday, August 22 report. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15. On Thursday, May 16 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The stock of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 37 investors sold Tractor Supply Company shares while 197 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 95.08 million shares or 0.07% less from 95.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Usa Portformulas reported 22,239 shares or 1.09% of all its holdings. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Com reported 0.08% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Principal Fincl Incorporated has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). 5,307 are held by Hanseatic Management Service Inc. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.04% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Riverhead Capital Mngmt reported 20,927 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma invested in 46 shares or 0% of the stock. Hallmark Mgmt holds 0.03% or 2,280 shares. Allstate Corp reported 9,379 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cap Advisors Limited Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Adams Diversified Equity Fund invested in 0.92% or 159,000 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board owns 0.07% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 222,938 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt invested in 0% or 48 shares. Hendershot Invests owns 28,610 shares. Cornerstone Advsr holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 1,105 shares.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company has market cap of $11.16 billion. The firm offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use. It has a 20.85 P/E ratio. As of January 26, 2017, it operated 1,600 retail stores in 49 states.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $60,505 activity. The insider THOMPSON J KENNETH bought $60,505.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 196 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 143.22 million shares or 1.00% less from 144.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strs Ohio invested in 2,141 shares or 0% of the stock. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Australia holds 0.01% or 9,780 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0.32% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Apg Asset Management Nv stated it has 0.06% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 222,000 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 107,058 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. 12,737 are owned by First Quadrant LP Ca. Moreover, Raymond James Ser Advsrs has 0.11% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 180,367 shares. Anchor Capital Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 1.2% or 215,300 shares. Bronson Point Mgmt Limited Com reported 65,000 shares. Indexiq Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.05% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 17,705 shares. 11,155 are held by Thompson Inv Mngmt. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 10,520 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Cetera Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1,491 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Pioneer Natural Resources has $19000 highest and $17600 lowest target. $184’s average target is 33.56% above currents $137.77 stock price. Pioneer Natural Resources had 11 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, May 16, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, April 22. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 14 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Monday, August 12 with “Outperform”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Imperial Capital on Wednesday, May 8. Morgan Stanley maintained Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley.