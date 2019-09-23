Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Analysts See $1.05 EPS; Neogenomics (NEO) Shorts Decreased By 19.87%

Analysts expect Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) to report $1.05 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 10.53% from last quarter’s $0.95 EPS. TSCO’s profit would be $125.22M giving it 21.52 P/E if the $1.05 EPS is correct. After having $1.80 EPS previously, Tractor Supply Company’s analysts see -41.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.84% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $90.39. About 1.68M shares traded or 33.43% up from the average. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO. CONFIRMS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 10/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Results; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tractor Supply Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSCO); 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO – CONFIRMS 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 27/03/2018 – Tractor Supply Co. Searching for 4-H, FFA `Great Neighbors’; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Sees FY18 EPS $3.95-EPS $4.15; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Co Hldrs Elect Denise L. Jackson to Its Bd of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Four and Downgrades Three Classes of JPMCC 2007-LDP10; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Releases 2017 Stewardship Report

Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO) had a decrease of 19.87% in short interest. NEO’s SI was 5.67M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 19.87% from 7.08M shares previously. With 938,400 avg volume, 6 days are for Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO)’s short sellers to cover NEO’s short positions. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $21.84. About 875,043 shares traded or 2.03% up from the average. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 76.72% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Presenting at Conference May 30; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Sees 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 20c; 20/03/2018 NeoGenomics Announces Executive Appointments; 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics to Participate In Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 16/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC NEO.O SAYS SHARON VIRAG APPOINTED CFO; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Rev $63.4M; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – VIRAG WILL SUCCEED GEORGE CARDOZA; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 EBIT $39M-EBIT $43M

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company has market cap of $10.78 billion. The firm offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use. It has a 20.14 P/E ratio. As of January 26, 2017, it operated 1,600 retail stores in 49 states.

Among 5 analysts covering Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Tractor Supply has $12500 highest and $96 lowest target. $118.40’s average target is 30.99% above currents $90.39 stock price. Tractor Supply had 12 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 22 with “Equal-Weight”. Wedbush maintained Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) on Friday, April 26 with “Outperform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) on Tuesday, July 23 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Tuesday, July 16. The stock of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, May 16. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of TSCO in report on Monday, April 15 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of TSCO in report on Friday, April 26 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 37 investors sold Tractor Supply Company shares while 197 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 95.08 million shares or 0.07% less from 95.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bb&T Secs Ltd Llc accumulated 60,273 shares. Gotham Asset Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Huntington Comml Bank accumulated 0.01% or 4,636 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 1.35M shares. Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 2.25M shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 18,212 shares. Australia-based Commonwealth National Bank Of Australia has invested 0.01% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Services Automobile Association invested in 0.03% or 95,231 shares. Georgia-based Suntrust Banks has invested 0.06% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Los Angeles Cap & Equity Inc reported 2,061 shares. Shellback Capital Lp owns 87,486 shares. 18,844 are held by Shell Asset Mgmt. Moreover, Private Advisor Group Inc Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Swiss National Bank owns 395,700 shares. Brant Point Lc, a New York-based fund reported 48,415 shares.

NeoGenomics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories providing genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, and other laboratories in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.27 billion. It offers cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize proteins in cells of a tissue section, as well as to allow clients to see and utilize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains; and molecular testing services that focus on the analysis of DNA and RNA, and the structure and function of genes at the molecular level. It has a 1040 P/E ratio. The firm also provides pathology consultation services for clients in which its pathologists review surgical samples on a consultative basis; and testing services in support of its pharmaceutical clientsÂ’ oncology programs, as well as acts as a reference laboratory supplying anatomic pathology testing services.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.76, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold NeoGenomics, Inc. shares while 49 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 83.86 million shares or 10.48% more from 75.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 0.04% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Rmb Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). The Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Na has invested 0.13% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Element Capital Mngmt Ltd Co reported 51,107 shares. Captrust Financial owns 3,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd has 0.02% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). 106,395 were accumulated by Arrowstreet Lp. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 910,005 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd owns 0.03% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 253,648 shares. Management has invested 0.05% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 0.04% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Cambridge Inv Rech invested in 0% or 10,040 shares. Northern Trust Corporation owns 1.44 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 16,272 shares or 0% of the stock. Next Century Growth Invsts has 1.14% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO).

