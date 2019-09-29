Tractor Supply Comp (TSCO) Holder Wedgewood Partners Has Trimmed Its Stake; As Dexcom (Put) (DXCM) Stock Value Rose, Ws Management Lllp Boosted Holding by $521,500

Ws Management Lllp increased its stake in Dexcom Inc (Put) (DXCM) by 7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp bought 3,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.25% . The hedge fund held 53,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.02 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Dexcom Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $148.51. About 686,328 shares traded. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 67.97% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 08/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC – PTAB RULED 2 EARLY PATENTS HELD BY WAVEFORM ARE NOT INVALID, BASED ON CHALLENGES BROUGHT BY CO; 21/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Dexcom G4 in a Population With Normal Oral Glucose Tolerance Test; 17/05/2018 – DexCom Announces Upcoming Conference Presentation; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-WAVEFORM TECHNOLOGIES (NOT DEXCOM INC) – PTAB RULED 2 EARLY PATENTS HELD BY WAVEFORM ARE NOT INVALID, BASED ON CHALLENGES BROUGHT BY DEXCOM; 29/03/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds DexCom, Cuts CBS, Buys More Facebook; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q REV. $184.4M, EST. $172.7M; 09/04/2018 – DexCom Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC DXCM.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $75 FROM $70; 08/03/2018 WaveForm Technologies Receives Favorable Decision on Critical Glucose Monitoring Patents; 08/03/2018 – RPT-WAVEFORM TECHNOLOGIES RECEIVES FAVORABLE DECISION ON CRITICAL GLUCOSE MONITORING PATENTS

Wedgewood Partners Inc decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Comp (TSCO) by 16.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedgewood Partners Inc sold 143,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% . The institutional investor held 746,837 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $81.26M, down from 890,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc who had been investing in Tractor Supply Comp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $89.01. About 1.22 million shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Announces 14.8% Dividend Increase, Marking Eighth Consecutive Year of Dividend Increases; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY 1Q EPS 57C, EST. 57C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tractor Supply Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSCO); 16/05/2018 – Tractor Supply at Site Visit Hosted By Bernstein AB Today; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Four and Downgrades Three Classes of JPMCC 2007-LDP10; 27/03/2018 – Tractor Supply Co. Searching for 4-H, FFA ‘Great Neighbors’; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Petsense Expands National Retail Presence With Entry Into Florida; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Baird’s 2018 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference; 23/05/2018 – Tractor Supply’s “Follow Us to the Fair” Tour to Embark on Cross-Country Journey

Analysts await Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 10.53% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.95 per share. TSCO’s profit will be $125.23M for 21.19 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.80 actual EPS reported by Tractor Supply Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 37 investors sold TSCO shares while 197 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 95.08 million shares or 0.07% less from 95.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Td Capital Mngmt has invested 0.48% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Kornitzer Mgmt Inc Ks reported 10,065 shares. California Employees Retirement System accumulated 216,939 shares. The Illinois-based Northern has invested 0.04% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Lmr Prtn Llp reported 0.07% stake. Moreover, Menta Limited Co has 0.56% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Shell Asset Mngmt owns 18,844 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Ameritas Invest Prtn owns 2,740 shares. Covington Cap Management holds 47,983 shares. Moreover, Amer Century Companies has 0.1% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 887,826 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 1,872 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 4,825 were reported by Liberty Capital Mgmt Incorporated. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership owns 0.16% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 182,747 shares. Financial Bank Of America De owns 805,070 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt reported 45,430 shares stake.

Ws Management Lllp, which manages about $1.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Put) (NASDAQ:REGN) by 11,700 shares to 78,400 shares, valued at $24.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (Call) (GLD) by 592,488 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,000 shares, and cut its stake in Micron Technology Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:MU).