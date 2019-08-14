Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) to pay $0.35 on Sep 10, 2019; Rbf Capital Decreased By $790,000 Its Honeywell Intl (HON) Holding

Rbf Capital Llc decreased Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) stake by 33.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rbf Capital Llc sold 5,000 shares as Honeywell Intl Inc (HON)’s stock rose 0.89%. The Rbf Capital Llc holds 10,000 shares with $1.59M value, down from 15,000 last quarter. Honeywell Intl Inc now has $120.86B valuation. The stock increased 2.00% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $167.98. About 3.16M shares traded or 37.18% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – SEES 2018 SEGMENT MARGIN 19.3% – 19.6%; 23/05/2018 – Honeywell Introduces New Mobile Solutions To Help Retailers Improve Store Operations And Deliver A Seamless Shopping Experience; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES 2Q REVENUE $10.7B-$10.8B, EST. $10.6B; 25/04/2018 – Honeywell Inaugurates Its First Asian Industrial Cyber Security Center In Singapore; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell International Inc. Cockpit Technologies For South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Retire for Personal Reasons; 02/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES BIN SHEN PRESIDENT OF HONEYWELL CHINA; 18/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REPORTS ALESSANDRO GILI AS CFO FOR TRANSPORTATION; 07/03/2018 – TIANJIN TIANHAI INVESTMENT 600751.SS SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC MOU WITH HONEYWELL CHINA’S AUTOMATION CONTROL UNIT

Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) is expected to pay $0.35 on Sep 10, 2019. (NASDAQ:TSCO) shareholders before Aug 23, 2019 will receive the $0.35 dividend. Tractor Supply Co's current price of $104.24 translates into 0.34% yield. Tractor Supply Co's dividend has Aug 26, 2019 as record date. Aug 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.68% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $104.24. About 1.17 million shares traded or 4.08% up from the average. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Retail Bank Usa has 12,034 shares. Synovus Corporation has invested 0.27% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Llc has invested 0.87% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Ghp Invest Advisors holds 45,504 shares. Moreover, Fort LP has 0.48% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 15,015 shares. Lakeview Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability holds 0.28% or 2,903 shares in its portfolio. Bain Cap Public Equity Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 4.2% or 276,757 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 44,529 shares. Indexiq accumulated 28,050 shares. Torch Wealth Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Nordea Invest Mgmt Ab accumulated 16 shares or 0% of the stock. Linscomb & Williams invested in 0.04% or 3,217 shares. Jacobs Communication Ca reported 1.43% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Focused Wealth Mngmt Inc accumulated 6,106 shares. Veritas Invest Mgmt (Uk) Limited invested in 0.14% or 2,904 shares.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.89 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Honeywell Int`l (NYSE:HON), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Honeywell Int`l has $18800 highest and $183 lowest target. $187.33’s average target is 11.52% above currents $167.98 stock price. Honeywell Int`l had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 22 with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 19 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, July 9. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, July 19 report.

Rbf Capital Llc increased Arc Document Solutions Inc (NYSE:ARC) stake by 458,231 shares to 496,960 valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Alaska Communications Sys Gr (NASDAQ:ALSK) stake by 478,900 shares and now owns 779,400 shares. Wesco Intl Inc (NYSE:WCC) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Tractor Supply has $12500 highest and $96 lowest target. $117’s average target is 12.24% above currents $104.24 stock price. Tractor Supply had 13 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Morgan Stanley. On Tuesday, July 23 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. As per Thursday, May 16, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Piper Jaffray maintained Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) on Tuesday, July 16 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) earned “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Friday, April 26.

